Many readers may not realize that southern Indiana has many “family” operated wineries. My wife and I were first introduced to the local wineries by a couple we had become friends with when we first moved to Indiana. They invited us to go with them on a “wine run”, and since up to that time I had never liked the taste of wine, I volunteered to drive us. At the first winery we stopped at that day, after sampling their red sweet wines, the man who did not like wine, was suddenly “throwing them back”.

INDIANA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO