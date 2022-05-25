ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jarrell, TX

Jarrell wasn't the only town hit by a tornado in May 1997

KVUE
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 27, 1997, was the day Jarrell, Texas, was...

www.kvue.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Jarrell, TX
Austin Chronicle

Be It Flood or Fire, Austin Is Preparing for Disasters to Come

As you read this, half of Travis County is classified under high wildfire risk. Despite this Tuesday's much-needed storm, the county has been under a burn ban since May 11, the default mode that we reset to every couple of weeks. Whatever the current weather, local emergency managers and elected officials alike continue to hammer home the same sentiment: It's not if, but when, an out-of-control, California-sized wildfire could ravage Central Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

A hot Memorial Day weekend is on tap

AUSTIN, Texas — A very warm Memorial Day weekend is on tap for Central Texas, as high pressure builds into Central Texas as well as the rest of the Great Plains. What this high pressure does is cause air to sink toward the surface rather than rise as a low-pressure system would. Additionally, this type of air mass is called a Continental Tropical air mass, which is a technical term for a warm, dry air mass. What this does is transport the warm air northward and, as a result, we have temperatures that will warm to near the triple digits for the weekend, and thus also potentially break records.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Outbreak
KVUE

Austin educators longing for change after Uvalde shooting

AUSTIN, Texas — Through the grief, teachers are reflecting on what needs to happen next to protect schools. The mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde that left 19 children and two teachers dead, was a tragic way to end the school year. Ken Zarifis is the president...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
94.3 Lite FM

Legends Persist About Buried Treasure in the Texas Hill Country Near Austin

Why would you play the lottery, or go to the casino when you can search for buried treasure said to be buried in the Texas Hill Country near Austin?. According to texashillcountry.com, Texas is rumored to have riches buried in 230 different locations across the state. All of the buried treasure combined is believed to be worth around $340 million. Most of these buried treasure sites are out in the Texas Hill Country, which is most likely under layers of limestone and rock.
AUSTIN, TX
fox26houston.com

4 Texas universities ranked among most sought-after in the US: report

HOUSTON - If you didn't know, now you do: Texas is home to four of the most sought-after universities in the country. According to findings in a scholarship blog called: Bold.org, which looked at which colleges and universities students were more eager to attend. The findings were soon boiled down to 20 of the most sought-after colleges and universities in the U.S., and four in Texas made the list.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy