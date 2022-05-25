Jarrell wasn't the only town hit by a tornado in May 1997

AUSTIN, Texas — A very warm Memorial Day weekend is on tap for Central Texas, as high pressure builds into Central Texas as well as the rest of the Great Plains. What this high pressure does is cause air to sink toward the surface rather than rise as a low-pressure system would. Additionally, this type of air mass is called a Continental Tropical air mass, which is a technical term for a warm, dry air mass. What this does is transport the warm air northward and, as a result, we have temperatures that will warm to near the triple digits for the weekend, and thus also potentially break records.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO