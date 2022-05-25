Marion County YMCA/Salem Recreation Men’s Softball Tuesday Scores

The North Clay Cardinals improved to 29-6 by winning their Effingham Sectional semifinal yesterday beating Okaw Valley 13-3 in 6 innings. The Cards got on the board early with 5 runs in their first two innings. Holden Clifton tripled, doubled as he went 3-4 with 5 RBI. The Cards got 2 RBI each from Donnie Zimmerman, Carson Burkett and Layton Dawkins. Collyn Ballard added an RBI double and scored 3 runs along with Logan Fleener. Burkett worked the first 4 innings in getting the win. He allowed 3 hits and struck out 5. Clifton finished the last 2 innings allowing 3 hits and 2 earned runs. The Cardinals advance to Saturday’s Sectional finals against the winner of this afternoon’s contest between Effingham St Anthony and Windsor/Stew Stras.

LOUISVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO