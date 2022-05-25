ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Uvalde, Texas school shooting: What we know so far

fox7austin.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde,...

www.fox7austin.com

fox7austin.com

Husband of teacher killed in Texas school shooting dies from heart attack

UVALDE, Texas - The husband of an elementary school teacher killed during a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas has died of a heart attack. LATEST: Texas school shooter bought 2 rifles days after turning 18, 'no known mental health history,' Abbott says. Family members tell FOX 26 Joe Garcia, the...
fox7austin.com

Meghan Markle visits Uvalde to lay white roses at memorial for Texas school shooting

UVALDE, Texas - Meghan Markle made a surprise visit to Texas Thursday to pay her respects to the 21 victims killed at an elementary school in Uvalde. The Duchess of Sussex, who lives in California with her husband Prince Harry and their two children, was spotted placing a bouquet of white roses at a memorial for the victims gunned down Tuesday at Robb Elementary School.
fox7austin.com

Biden will travel to Uvalde to honor victims of mass school shooting

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Uvalde, Texas, on Sunday to console families and honor victims of Tuesday’s mass school shooting in which 19 children and two teachers were killed. The White House said the Bidens would "grieve with the community that...
fox7austin.com

Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick cancels NRA convention appearance

HOUSTON - Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick canceled an appearance at the National Rifle Association convention in the wake of the school shooting in Uvalde this week. "After prayerful consideration and discussion with NRA officials, I have decided not to speak at the NRA breakfast this morning," Lt. Patrick said in a statement.
fox7austin.com

The Uvalde School District had a 21-point plan to keep kids safe

UVALDE, Texas - Perimeter fencing. Locked classroom doors. Student lockdown drills. The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District has a comprehensive, 21-point strategy to keep kids safe, according to its website. Still, "they were unprepared," said parents who waited outside the school for at least 40 minutes while Salvador Ramos killed...
UVALDE, TX

