Uvalde, Texas school shooting: What we know so far

UVALDE, Texas - Gov. Greg Abbott gave an update along with local officials about resources for those affected by the shooting. He also said he was "livid" about the information first given to him by investigators. "I was misled. I was livid about what happened. I was on this very...
UVALDE, Texas - REBECCA: The country is dealing with yet another mass shooting here in Uvalde, Texas. I want to start with you, Maura. You have been in the position of these family members of the victims before. Talk about what you went through in Sandy Hook. MAURA: So my...
UVALDE, Texas - The husband of an elementary school teacher killed during a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas has died of a heart attack. LATEST: Texas school shooter bought 2 rifles days after turning 18, 'no known mental health history,' Abbott says. Family members tell FOX 26 Joe Garcia, the...
Officials are providing an update after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary that left 19 children and 2 adults dead. Authorities faced questions and criticism over how much time elapsed before they stormed the school classroom and put a stop to the rampage by the gunman.
UVALDE, Texas - It’s a moment that caught many off guard at Wednesday’s press conference on the Uvalde, Texas, elementary school shooting, including Gov. Greg Abbott himself: an emotional outburst by his election opponent Beto O’Rourke. Gov. Abbott was speaking about what local officials believe to be...
AUSTIN, Texas - Central Texas school districts are responding after a school shooting in Uvalde left 19 students and two teachers dead. Districts have shared condolences on social media and have detailed new security measures through the end of the school year along with long-term security measures in place. According...
AUSTIN, Texas - Community members in Austin mourned the loss of the Uvalde, Texas, elementary school victims and called for gun reform as well. They remembered the 21 killed, including 19 students and 2 teachers. One attendee, Claudia Garza, who works with young children, talked about why she wanted to...
UVALDE, Texas - Meghan Markle made a surprise visit to Texas Thursday to pay her respects to the 21 victims killed at an elementary school in Uvalde. The Duchess of Sussex, who lives in California with her husband Prince Harry and their two children, was spotted placing a bouquet of white roses at a memorial for the victims gunned down Tuesday at Robb Elementary School.
WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Uvalde, Texas, on Sunday to console families and honor victims of Tuesday’s mass school shooting in which 19 children and two teachers were killed. The White House said the Bidens would "grieve with the community that...
HOUSTON - Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick canceled an appearance at the National Rifle Association convention in the wake of the school shooting in Uvalde this week. "After prayerful consideration and discussion with NRA officials, I have decided not to speak at the NRA breakfast this morning," Lt. Patrick said in a statement.
AUSTIN, Texas - Several Texas football clubs will honor the victims of the school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde that left 19 children and two adults dead. Austin FC, FC Dallas, Houston Dynamo FC and Houston Dash will wear a remembrance patch during Memorial Day weekend matches. Austin...
UVALDE, Texas - Perimeter fencing. Locked classroom doors. Student lockdown drills. The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District has a comprehensive, 21-point strategy to keep kids safe, according to its website. Still, "they were unprepared," said parents who waited outside the school for at least 40 minutes while Salvador Ramos killed...
