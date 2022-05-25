ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Evansville Regional Airport Announces Return to Delta Flights

wamwamfm.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Evansville Regional Airport has announced a return to their...

www.wamwamfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Audubon Park reopening its campgrounds

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Audubon Park is reopening its campgrounds on July 1 after being closed for several years. The campground has been closed for the dam to be repaired at the park lake. Park officials also say work to upgrade the campground has been completed. Work was completed to make sure that electric, water […]
AUDUBON PARK, KY
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Restaurants in the Southern Indiana Area with Spectacular Views

As a St. Louis native, none of my family lives here in Evansville. While there are definitely many pros and cons to living hours away from my immediate family, one perk is sharing places with them that are original to the area. Whenever they visit, I am entrusted with the special privilege of selecting the places we explore and the eateries we dine in. Of course, I want to wow them so naturally, I want to take them to restaurants with tasty food, a fun atmosphere, and scenery that could beat that majestic arch any day. It’s a competition whether they realize it or not.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Flights to Destin set to return at EVV

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Flights from Evansville Regional Airport to Destin are set to return in June. EVV made that announcement on their Facebook page Monday. Non-stop flights will fly twice a week from EVV in June. This is the third route Allegiant has through Evansville Regional Airport. Those other...
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Evansville, IN
Lifestyle
City
Evansville, IN
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
city-countyobserver.com

Evansville Officials Hope To Attract River Cruises With Former LST Dock

Evansville Officials Hope To Attract River Cruises With Former LST Dock. Evansville, Ind., tourism officials want to rehabilitate the former dock for a World War II amphibious vessel and use it to attract riverboat cruises. Inland Marina was the home of LST-325 until the ship relocated alongside a new museum...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

City Announces One-Day Pool Closure

The City of Washington has released a statement regarding the Water World of Washington. City officials say that due to circumstances beyond their control, the waterpark will be closed next Saturday, June 4th. The city says the park will reopen the following Sunday, June 5th, at 1:00 pm. Officials say...
WASHINGTON, IN
wamwamfm.com

No Treasure Hunt Drawing Tonight

As a reminder, there is no Knights of Columbus Treasure Hunt Drawing Tonight due to the holiday weekend. The drawing will back on Main Street in Washington next Saturday, June 4th. The new Jackpot amount is $121,115. Tickets will be on sale this week at the Knights of Columbus in...
WASHINGTON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Nonstop Flights#Daytona
wamwamfm.com

Kenneth Eide

Kenneth A. Eide, 77, of Petersburg, passed away May 26, 2022 at Good Samaritan Home and Rehabilitation Center in Oakland City, IN. Ken was born February 3, 1945 in La Crosse, WI to Kenneth Kusserow Sr and Irene (Wolf) Kusserow. Irene later married Victor Eide who adopted Ken when he was a young child. Ken spent many of his years in Wisconsin where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and raising his children. He graduated from Holman High School where he played football, basketball, and track. He loved being in sports. After graduation he attended Luther College, The University of Wisconsin, and Washington School of Engineering. He moved to Indiana in 1989 and eventually working as a computer technician for Matrix Integration in Jasper for 14 years until he retired.
PETERSBURG, IN
witzamfm.com

Dubois Strong Awards Ninth Relocation Grant

Dubois Co. – The latest Dubois County Relocation Grant has been awarded to a Virginia family. William May has been awarded the ninth Dubois County Relocation Impact Grant. William and his partner, Krystal Morgan, are relocating to Ferdinand from Lee County, Virginia with their son, Owen. William was drawn to Dubois County due of the number of jobs in manufacturing. He’ll be employed by MasterBrand Cabinets in Ferdinand.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
whvoradio.com

Weekend Beach Access Again Restricted at Pennyrile Forest State Park

For the second straight year, beach access at Pennyrile Forest State Park will be limited to registered campground and lodging guests on weekends and holidays. The restriction will take effect on Saturday. Beach access will continue to be available for non-registered park guests on weekdays only. The Kentucky Tourism, Arts,...
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
wamwamfm.com

INDOT Announces Pike County Road Closure

The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced the closure of State Road 65 in Pike County near Union. Beginning on or around this Tuesday, May 31, SR 65 will be closed near Union. Crews will be replacing the bridge over Branch Harbin Creek. During construction, crews will be replacing the...
PIKE COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Large cat reported on Robin Road in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Animal control officials in Owensboro have not found the owner of what some people believe was a bobcat. A recent post on the Owensboro Police Scanner Facebook page says someone called 911 and reported a similar animal on a fence on Robin Road. Officials tell Eyewitness News it was more likely […]
OWENSBORO, KY
KISS 106

Deep Blue Indoor Play Coming to Evansville IN

With structures to be installed in June, the new family-friendly adventure plex called Deep Blue Indoor Play will allow you, your friends, and your family to "Party, play, and climb under the sea." What is Deep Blue Indoor Play?. Located on Evansville's east side, Deep Blue Indoor Play will be...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Deaconess buys Newburgh’s Boston’s property

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – An empty restaurant building will soon find new life. Deaconess has purchased the Boston’s restaurant property as the building has set empty for more than one year. Deaconess confirmed to Eyewitness News that they had completed the purchase of the property that’s located across from the Deaconess Gateway campus. There are […]
NEWBURGH, IN
buildingindiana.com

Alternative Chosen for New Highway Connection

The Mid-States Corridor Project Team has identified Alternative P as the preferred route for the improved highway connection in southern Indiana. The Tier 1 Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) was released, marking a significant project milestone. Alternative P improvements extend 54 miles from I-64/US 231 to I-69 at the existing...
INDIANA STATE
wamwamfm.com

City of Evansville Looking for Lifeguards

The City of Evansville is looking for lifeguards. The city’s parks department is looking to open their pools next Saturday, but they need to find more lifeguards first. Parks Director Steve Schaefer says unless they hire more lifeguards, some pools won’t fully open this summer.
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy