Evansville Regional Airport Announces Return to Delta Flights

Kenneth A. Eide, 77, of Petersburg, passed away May 26, 2022 at Good Samaritan Home and Rehabilitation Center in Oakland City, IN. Ken was born February 3, 1945 in La Crosse, WI to Kenneth Kusserow Sr and Irene (Wolf) Kusserow. Irene later married Victor Eide who adopted Ken when he was a young child. Ken spent many of his years in Wisconsin where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and raising his children. He graduated from Holman High School where he played football, basketball, and track. He loved being in sports. After graduation he attended Luther College, The University of Wisconsin, and Washington School of Engineering. He moved to Indiana in 1989 and eventually working as a computer technician for Matrix Integration in Jasper for 14 years until he retired.
