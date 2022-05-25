Vincennes Mayor Swears In New VPD Officers

Former Vincennes Police Chief Dustin Luking and Wife ArrestedIndiana State Police. Former Vincennes Police Chief Dustin Luking, 48, was arrested on several criminal charges stemming from a criminal investigation after money was discovered missing from the Vincennes Police Department. Luking resigned from the Vincennes Police Department in October 2019.
There will be a special Memorial Day Ceremony this Monday in Washington. The service will be held at 11:00 am at the Daviess County Courthouse steps. All are invited to attend and remember our fallen heroes.
43-year-old Jack Carpenter of Washington was arrested Friday by the Washington Police Department on warrant containing a Petition to Revoke a Suspended Sentence. He was additionally charged with Resisting Law Enforcement. He was booked into the Daviess County Security Center. No bond was set. 41-year-old Hector Santos-Lopez of Washington was...
Sergeant Dana Miller with the Indiana State Police Jasper Post has been promoted to the rank of First Sergeant. In her new assignment, she will serve as Crime Scene Field Support Region III Supervisor, which includes Bloomington, Jasper, and Evansville Districts. Miller is a native of Owen County and graduated...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville police (EPD) said they arrested a woman for drugs while riding a bicycle. Officers said they were in the area of Riverside Drive and Lodge about 12:30 a.m. on May 28 when they saw a woman riding a bicycle without the correct lights and reflectors on it. Police said they […]
COLUMBUS, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Columbus Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Asa Watts, a 14-year-old white female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 93 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red Under Armour backpack, black zip up hoodie, gray shirt, black sweatpants, and neon yellow tennis shoes.
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — For nearly a year, Newburgh town officials have been working on a plan to annex over 700 homes into the town limits. But now, after a lot of opposition, that plan could potentially be de-railed. Ever since the talks of the Newburgh annexation even began, many Warrick County residents were voicing […]
UPDATE: As of Saturday morning, the GoFundMe has been removed. Connie Moore, the mother of Casey White, has created a GoFundMe fundraiser to collect money for her son’s legal fees. She’s set a goal of $100,000. As of Friday afternoon, $275 had been raised. The fundraiser only refers...
A few blocks east of the Ohio River in downtown Evansville sits a parking lot. On the surface, it looks no different than any of the other many parking lots that dot the downtown landscape. Chances are, if you're a resident, you've driven or walked past this lot on many, many occasions. You may have even parked in it a time or two to attend an event. But, beneath its cracked, blacktop surface, this lot is unlike any other.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department was on scene of a wreck involving a semi in Evansville early Friday morning. They say it happened at the intersection of Fares and Columbia. Our 14 News photographer saw two cars and a semi hit. That happened around 2:30 a.m. We’re...
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — As the weather warms up, drivers are asked to be more cautious of deer on the roadways. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said the months of June and July often see an increase in vehicle vs deer accidents due to more fawns being out. Here in Vigo County, data […]
The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced short road closures on State Road 257 in northern Pike County and Southern Daviess County. These closures are to replace pipe along the roadway. Work is expected to begin on or around June 8th. There are five pipes being replaced. Pipe replacement will...
The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced the closure of State Road 65 in Pike County near Union. Beginning on or around this Tuesday, May 31, SR 65 will be closed near Union. Crews will be replacing the bridge over Branch Harbin Creek. During construction, crews will be replacing the...
INDIANA (WEHT) – More Hoosiers could have a handgun on their person as of July 1. According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO), on July 1 anyone over 18 may carry a handgun in public without a handgun permit. Previously a permit was required, regardless of whether the handgun was carried concealed or unconcealed. […]
The Vincennes Rendezvous is happening this weekend at the French Commons in Vincennes. The event features the sights, smells, and sounds of the colonial period. There will be several battle reenactments, encampments, demonstrations, and more. Mark Hill says area nonprofit groups will be offering several colonial area foods…. The event...
AVON, Ind. — At approximately 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Deputies with the Hendricks County Sheriffs Department and Avon Police Department received a report of 4 juveniles in a gray passenger van and one who pointed a gun at the caller, who was familiar with the juvenile. That specific juvenile also...
Deborah Faye Bratton, 48, of Loogootee, passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at her home. She was born February 24, 1974, in Bedford, Indiana to Dallas and Diane (Sheetz) Gilbert. For 27 years Debbie was employed at the Loogootee Nursing Center. She began her career as a CNA, then...
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- A military recycling center is seeking approval from local officials to make a move to expand its business. The facility is run by Metallum Recycling and receives end-of-life vehicles from Crane Naval Base. These older vehicles are dismantled at the facility and used to create new parts. Some of these materials are given back to the military, but other components are sold to third parties.
