Oilers-Flames NHL playoff game featured two unbelievably horrendous goals
Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom couldn’t have gotten off to a worse start — and he still didn’t give up the worst goal of his team’s 5-3 loss to the Oilers in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals.
In the opening 20 seconds of this Battle of Alberta, Markstrom mishandled the puck behind the goal and it went directly to Edmonton’s Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, who deposited it into the net over the diving Vezina finalist as he desperately tried to get back in the play.
The lead would swell to 3-0 Edmonton after the first period before Calgary staged an impressive comeback. The advantage was down to 3-2 at the start of the third period when Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson fired a clearing shot from his own zone and it somehow found its way past Oilers goalie Mike Smith.
According to the USA Today , Andersson’s shot came from 132 feet away. Smith somewhat hilariously gestures as if he is trying to blame somebody — anybody — else after the puck went into the net.
Luckily for Smith, Nugent-Hopkins netted his second goal of the game with 3:27 left, and Evander Kane added an empty-netter to give the Oilers a 5-3 win and a commanding 3-1 lead in the series.
“I can laugh now, right?” Smith said. “I don’t think there’s been a time in my career where I’ve lost the puck where I had no idea where it went. … Obviously, you don’t want that to happen ever, but unbelievable goal by Nuge at the end there to give us a boost back.”
