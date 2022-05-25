ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Oilers-Flames NHL playoff game featured two unbelievably horrendous goals

By Justin Terranova
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KjaZx_0fpiFrP100

Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom couldn’t have gotten off to a worse start — and he still didn’t give up the worst goal of his team’s 5-3 loss to the Oilers in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals.

In the opening 20 seconds of this Battle of Alberta, Markstrom mishandled the puck behind the goal and it went directly to Edmonton’s Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, who deposited it into the net over the diving Vezina finalist as he desperately tried to get back in the play.

Oh no Markstrom pic.twitter.com/Dc7WpP99of

— NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) May 25, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qUXmo_0fpiFrP100
Jacon Markstrom allows an early goal against the Oilers.
Twitter

The lead would swell to 3-0 Edmonton after the first period before Calgary staged an impressive comeback. The advantage was down to 3-2 at the start of the third period when Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson fired a clearing shot from his own zone and it somehow found its way past Oilers goalie Mike Smith.

According to the USA Today , Andersson’s shot came from 132 feet away. Smith somewhat hilariously gestures as if he is trying to blame somebody — anybody — else after the puck went into the net.

Rasmus Andersson from DEEP 😱 3-3!!! pic.twitter.com/96BUSUZcEA

— Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) May 25, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Luckily for Smith, Nugent-Hopkins netted his second goal of the game with 3:27 left, and Evander Kane added an empty-netter to give the Oilers a 5-3 win and a commanding 3-1 lead in the series.

“I can laugh now, right?” Smith said. “I don’t think there’s been a time in my career where I’ve lost the puck where I had no idea where it went. … Obviously, you don’t want that to happen ever, but unbelievable goal by Nuge at the end there to give us a boost back.”

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Wild hockey comedy 'Shoresy' hits Hulu, stars former NHL players

Jordan Nolan wasn't much of a card player during his NHL days. While his teammates were saddling up to the poker table at 10,000 feet, the two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Los Angeles Kings was popping on his headphones and flipping on a movie. When his feet were on the ground, they'd often take him to the theater or a movie set.
TV & VIDEOS
markerzone.com

SHOCKING 'NO-GOAL' CALL IN THE BATTLE OF ALBERTA

With just six minutes left in Game 5 Battle of Alberta, there was quite the controversial 'no-goal' call. After a beautiful move by Flames' forward Mikael Backlund, Blake Coleman drives the net and the puck appears to go off of his skate into the net. At first glance, the puck...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rasmus Andersson
Person
Evander Kane
Pro Hockey Rumors

NHL announces conference final schedule scenarios

After one-half of the conference finalists have been set, the NHL has released the potential schedule matrix for the 2022 Eastern and Western Conference Finals. No matter what, the Eastern Conference Final will start June 1, whether it be in Raleigh or Manhattan. The Tampa Bay Lightning will be the visitor after sweeping the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Florida Panthers in the second round. The Lightning actually finished with the same point total as the New York Rangers (110), but surrender the tiebreaker, so it’s impossible for them to start the series at home. They would also start on the road against the Metropolitan Division champion Carolina Hurricanes. The Eastern Conference Final will be televised on ESPN in the United States.
NHL
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
32K+
Followers
27K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy