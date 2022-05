TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare is asking anyone with mild or no COVID-19 symptoms to stay away because of overcrowding in the emergency room. In a Facebook post, the hospital said they are seeing increased delays with “true emergencies” because of patients flocking to the ER looking for a COVID test. Instead of using the ER for these tests, TMH is asking patients to use other local testing locations to help ease the burden.

