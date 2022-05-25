ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento PR exec takes leave + What’s California done right? + Clean Air Coalition ad buy

By Andrew Sheeler
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

Good morning and welcome to the A.M. Alert!

SACRAMENTO PUBLIC AFFAIRS EXECUTIVE ON LEAVE AMID FBI ANAHEIM INVESTIGATION

The head of a Sacramento public affairs firm — Core Strategic Group — has taken a leave of absence as the FBI continues to investigate the sprawling Anaheim corruption case.

Jeff Flint told the Los Angeles Times that he is taking a leave from his CEO post , but that “I have no hesitation in saying that I firmly believe I did nothing wrong or illegal.”

The Sacramento Business Journal spoke with Jerry Amante , senior vice president and general counsel for Core Strategic Group, who said , “We are doing everything we can to assess what the situation is.”

According to the bio on his company’s website, “Jeff is the CEO of Core Strategic Group and the Senior Partner in the firm. He oversees all aspects of the firm, including client services, project management, business development, and managing the business. Jeff has extensive experience in public relations and political campaigns.”

According to the Los Angeles Times, Flint has represented Anaheim Angels owner Arte Moreno as well as the Disneyland Resort .

WHAT DO CALIFORNIANS THINK THE STATE HAS DONE RIGHT?

With all the talk about what’s wrong with California — high gas prices, housing shortage , widespread homelessness — what about the things that the state has done right?

Surely it’s not all bad here in the Golden State?

Probolsky Research , in collaboration with PublicCEO , recently surveyed 900 registered California voters by phone and online to see what problems the state has managed to solve over the last 20 years.

No. 1 ? California’s air quality has improved, and smog has decreased, according to 19.7% of those surveyed. Another 15.5% said that the state has managed to do a good job on women’s issues and LGBTQ rights.

Other successes suggested by voters include economic opportunity (9.3%), legalizing marijuana (9%), health care access (7.9%), environmental protection (7.2%), a balanced budget (7.2%), education (6.6%), infrastructure investment (6.6%), eliminating the GOP (5.9%) and social services (5.1%).

CLEAR AIR COALITION SPENDS MILLIONS ON AD BUY

Clean Air California has launched a statewide advertising campaign in support of a November ballot initiative that would boost California’s transition to zero-emission vehicles and increase wildfire prevention.

“California is already witnessing the devastating effects of climate change with extreme heat, unhealthy air and catastrophic wildfires. We cannot afford to wait to reduce the emissions polluting our air and driving climate change,” said Mary Creasman , CEO of California Environmental Voters in a statement.

“Climate change has completely changed the risk that our state faces from wildfires,” said Tim Edwards , president of Cal Fire . “We effectively have a year-round fire season now, with more intense, more destructive and more frequent wildfires threatening our communities and polluting our air. This multimillion-dollar advertising campaign will introduce Californians across the state to a game-changing, equitable solution to this crisis.”

The ad campaign includes two 30-second television ads, which can be viewed here .

The Clean Cars and Clean Air Act would tax people making more than $2 million a year to fund prevention and fighting of forest fires, provide subsidies for purchase of zero-emission vehicles, and to build charging infrastructure for those vehicles.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“When it comes to getting critical race theory and ethnic studies out of the classroom there is no limit to how hard people will fight. But when it comes to keeping guns out of our classrooms, those same people… *crickets*”

- Assemblyman Isaac Bryan, D-Los Angeles, via Twitter .

Best of the Bee:

  • A candidate backed by the Service Employees International Union has won election to the CalPERS board, marking the third victory by an SEIU-backed candidate in less than a year, via Wes Venteicher .

  • California’s record-high fuel prices have frustrated gas-reliant motorists, who are curious if the switch to an electric vehicle would be worth it. But what if you can’t charge at home ? The convenience of an electric car depends on your lifestyle, via Brianna Taylor .

  • Donald Trump is now officially a factor in the Kermit Jones-Kevin Kiley-Scott Jones race for Congress, via David Lightman .

  • Employees of the California State Legislature would get the right to unionize for the first time under a proposal introduced Monday, via Wes Venteicher .

  • Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday berated Republicans in the wake of a mass shooting at a Texas school, saying they “won’t do a damn thing” to create nationwide gun safety measures, via Lindsey Holden .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Sacramento, CA
Government
City
Anaheim, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Map: ‘Exceptional Drought' Expands in Part of California

An already grim situation just got worse for California in this week's U.S. Drought Monitor report. 'Exceptional drought' expanded in parts of California's agricultural Central Valley north of Los Angeles in this week's report. That is the most severe of the weekly update's four drought categories. The area includes portions...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brianna Taylor
Person
Arte Moreno
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air California#Air Act#Politics State#Politics Local#Clean Air Coalition#Core Strategic Group#Fbi#The Los Angeles Times#The Senior Partner#Anaheim Angels#Californians#Probolsky Research
YourCentralValley.com

California adopting more aggressive water conservation rules; what to know

As California’s relentless drought continues, state water regulators on Tuesday adopted new emergency water rules meant to ensure more aggressive conservation statewide. The State Water Resources Control Board voted on the emergency drought regulations in response to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s March executive order. “California is facing a drought crisis and every local water agency and Californian needs to step up on conservation efforts,” Newsom said in a […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disneyland Resort
News Break
Politics
CBS 8

California Public Utilities Commission propose tax for solar users

SAN DIEGO — Despite strong opposition, the California Public Utilities Commission recently announced it is again proposing a tax for solar users. The proposal also slashes the credit customers get for their solar energy sent back to the grid. Right now, solar users pay a monthly fee to SDG&E for special programs and wear and tear on the grid, but this tax is more than that.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KGET

California Republicans push for gas tax suspension

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California Republican lawmakers gathered in Sacramento Wednesday to introduce their latest bill, one they say will give drivers relief from soaring gas price and has bipartisan backing. Assembly Bill 24-57 aims to repeal the gas tax for up to a year. A similar attempt was made earlier in the year, but […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fort Bragg Advocate-News

Map: Lost Lake Fire is California’s second biggest this year

A wildfire burning at the east edge of Riverside County has passed 1,000 acres, making it California’s second biggest of the year. The Lost Lake Fire started on Thursday morning near Lost Lake Resort, a mobile home community on the stretch of the Colorado River that forms the California-Arizona line. It is within the reservation of the Colorado River Indian Tribes.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

7K+
Followers
648
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy