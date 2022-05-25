Memorial Service For Boy Found in Woods Set for June 1

The Indiana State Police is looking for two missing teens Saturday. The Cass County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Joseph Juday, a 12 year old white male, 5 foot tall, 110 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants with a black knee patches, and white hi-top tennis shoes.
INDIANAPOLIS – A man has died after a motorcycle crash late Friday night on Indy’s southeast side in Fountain Square. IMPD officers were called to the 2100 block of Fletcher Avenue near the intersection of Harlan Street and Fletcher Avenue just after 11:45 p.m. According to IMPD, the man was traveling southbound on Harlan Street […]
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead after a single-vehicle collision at Preston Highway and Maple Spring Drive. According to LMPD's Aaron M. Ellis, LMPD's Seventh Division and Traffic Unit responded to a single-car crash near the intersection of Preston Highway and Maple Spring Drive. The crash happened shortly...
NORTH VERNON, Ind. (WANE) – Detectives from the Indiana State Police’s Versailles Post are investigating a death at the Jennings County Jail in the southern part of the state. No foul play is suspected in the death, though, according to a state police media release. Shortly after 7:30...
A motorcyclist has been killed in Hardin County. The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at the intersection of Shepherdsville Road (Hwy 251) and Battle Training Road (Hwy 434), about four miles north of Elizabethtown, Thursday afternoon just after 5:00. Sheriff John Ward said the investigation showed...
Jen Duckworth with PAAWS No-Kill Animal Rescue sat down with 44News This Morning to introduce us to the latest furry friend. This week's furry friend was Manning, the seven-week-old mixed breed puppy. Jen says Manning was taken into PAAWS' care at just four-weeks-old. She says he was malnourished, but that...
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Bloomington police are investigating the deadly shooting of a man found dead in a wooded area Wednesday morning. The man had been shot multiple times. On May 25, police responded to a report of shots fired near the 700 block of South Clarizz Boulevard, near East 3rd Street and South College Mall Road, shortly before 6 a.m.
Former Vincennes Police Chief Dustin Luking and Wife ArrestedIndiana State Police. Former Vincennes Police Chief Dustin Luking, 48, was arrested on several criminal charges stemming from a criminal investigation after money was discovered missing from the Vincennes Police Department. Luking resigned from the Vincennes Police Department in October 2019.
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Animal control officials in Owensboro have not found the owner of what some people believe was a bobcat. A recent post on the Owensboro Police Scanner Facebook page says someone called 911 and reported a similar animal on a fence on Robin Road. Officials tell Eyewitness News it was more likely […]
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are investigating a deadly shooting incident on the city’s far northeast side. Police were called to the 10100 block of Tinton Court shortly before 2 a.m. Friday. They found a male victim with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. The male was pronounced deceased at the scene. This is a developing […]
BOSTON — A suspect is at large after a vehicle theft turned into a police chase which then ended in a crash, according to the Shepherdsville Police Department. Around 9:30 a.m., Shepherdsville police spotted a white SUV which had been reported stolen out of Louisville with one person inside it.
NORTH VERNON, Ind. — A woman inmate was found unresponsive in her cell Thursday at the Jennings County Jail, according to a release from Indiana State Police. Police said shortly after 7:30 a.m., corrections officers with the Jennings County Sheriff's Office found a female inmate unresponsive in her cell.
