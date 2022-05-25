Body Recovered in Canoeing Accident in Kennedy

WILSON, N.Y. — A body washed up on the shore of Lake Ontario on Saturday morning, and now officials are working to identify it. The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says a call came in before noon about the body, which was found along the shore on the 3000 block of Maple Avenue in the Town of Wilson.
An Olean man was killed as the result of a collision between a car and a bicycle Thursday. The Olean Police Department reported that 45-year-old Jeremy S.S. Koch, was reported deceased after an accident was reported at 7:57 p.m. May 17 at the intersection of South Clinton and East Henley streets. A four-door sedan operated by 31-year-old Shaunna R. Milne, was traveling on East Henley Street when a motorized bicycle operated by Koch reportedly entered the intersection and struck the rear passenger side of the car.
A disturbance Wednesday evening in Brant Town Court resulted in the arrest of a Cattaraugus man. State Police say 28-year-old Joseph Delio refused to wear a mask, refused to leave, and continued to use vulgarity and act belligerent despite several instructions from troopers and court personnel to stop. The judge ordered Delio to leave the premises, and he was arrested after refusing to do so. Delio allegedly physically resisted arrest, but was taken into custody after a brief struggle. Delio was charged with 2nd-degree obstruction, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct. He was issued appearance tickets and is scheduled to appear in Brant Town Court at a later date.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department received reports Friday evening of a vehicle that had been stolen in the area of Lake Avenue and Glenwood Avenue in Rochester. Upon their arrival, officers located a man who had been stabbed. The RPD says the victim is a 44-year-old man from Gates and that he […]
A motorcyclist is dead, and another driver has been arrested for DUI following a crash in Venango Township, Crawford County Thursday afternoon, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened on Plank Rd. at the intersection with Irish Rd. in Venango Township just after 4:30 p.m. A Dodge truck - driven...
CHARLOTTE – An electrical issue is blamed for a residential fire at the Town of Charlotte trailer early Thursday. Over a half-a-dozen departments assisted firefighters from Sinclairville to battle the Rood Road blaze around 5 a.m. After flames were extinguished, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office fire investigation team responded...
A rollover accident slowed traffic along I-79 overnight. The first calls went out around 2 a.m. for a one-car accident in the northbound lane, near the McKean exit. According to State Police, the driver reportedly lost control before flipping the vehicle, landing in a ditch. The driver did not suffer any major injuries. The cause […]
Erie Police responded to an early morning two car accident. Th accident took place around 12:45 a.m. on May 28 on East 12th and Parade Streets. When police arrived on scene they found that both drivers had fled the scene. However, the drivers left behind a passenger who suffered only minor injuries. This is a […]
The investigation into the death of retired K-9 officer Haso has been completed. Through their investigation, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office determined that in the evening hours of April 25th, shortly after he went missing, Haso was shot by an individual who had mistaken him for a wild coyote.
A home in Warren County is damaged by fire. This happened around 6 p.m. on May 26 in the 300 block of Barnes Street in Sheffield. While firefighters had the fire knocked down quickly, the smoke and flames heavily damaged a side of the home. One person was taken to the hospital to be treated […]
JAMESTOWN – A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle in Downtown Jamestown on Thursday afternoon. The Jamestown Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to the corner of Main and Second Street around 3:40 p.m. following the collision. Medical crews were tending to the male victim on the sidewalk before...
MAYVILLE – A 30-year-old man accused of burglarizing a Town of Villenova residence this week is now facing additional charges after allegedly damaging jail property. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office accused Matthew Kennedy of intentionally damaging and activating a fire sprinkler head within his jail cell. In addition...
Authorities say they are still investigating a fatal canoe accident that took place last weekend. According to the New York State Police troopers from the Jamestown barracks were called to the Conewango Creek in Chautauqua county at approximately 7:00pm on Sunday, May 22, 2022 for a report of an overturned canoe.
A Long Island teenager has been arrested for allegedly threatening to carry out a "massive" shooting at his high school. Authorities in Suffolk County said the 16-year-old student posted to Instagram on Wednesday, threatening to shoot up Bellport High School the next day. District Attorney Raymond Tierney said Suffolk County police with help from the FBI were able to link the post back to the teen and later arrested him.
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Dutchess County man was killed after a canoeing accident Sunday in Conewango Creek, according to state police out of Jamestown who responded to the call. Police said several people were canoeing in the creek when one of their canoes rolled over. Its operator, 46-year-old Michael T. Leary, could not be found. […]
SILVER CREEK – A 49-year-old convicted felon is facing weapons charges after he was arrested walking down a northern Chautauqua County street on Wednesday. The Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a report of a subject walking down Porter Street with a shotgun in the Village of Silver Creek around 11:30 p.m.
JAMESTOWN – Two men are facing felony charges after allegedly breaking into a store in Downtown Jamestown. The Jamestown Police Department received a 911 call from a business neighboring 201 Cherry Street around 4:30 a.m. Thursday reporting two men were breaking into the store front next door. The witness...
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man has been arrested following an incident at a New York liquor store. According to New York State Police, on May 23, Troopers out of Lockport arrested 48-year-old Robert J. Harris of Niagara Falls. This was after Troopers were called to a robbery at...
Three people were arrested after a robbery on the 400 block of Derrick Road. Foster Township Police charged Kathlen Marie Sherwood, Nicholas Evans & Trajan Woffard with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and burglary. Sherwood and Woffard were additionally charged with criminal trespass. The charges stem from the...
