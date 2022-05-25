ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia will start a pilot project for 'digital' rouble from April - cbank

 3 days ago
May 25 (Reuters) - Russia will start a pilot project using its "digital" rouble with real customers and real transactions from April 2023, its central bank said on Wednesday, adding that the project would run ahead of the initial schedule.

With Western sanctions cutting off Russia from large parts of the global financial system, Moscow is looking for alternative ways to make key payments both at home and abroad. In April, Moscow planned to have the "digital" rouble capable of making international payments ready by next year. read more

Reuters

Reuters

