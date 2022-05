The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. Budget-conscious workers who travel frequently, including digital nomads and more, are well aware of how important it is to get the lightest laptop possible. But they are also familiar with how much more it costs to pack powerful features into a tiny footprint. The sweet spot is a Windows laptop weighing under 3 lbs with at least 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD storage. Even if you have lots of large graphics, videos, or music files, you don't have to spring for a more expensive computer, because a tiny external 2TB SSD is only $30.

COMPUTERS ・ 12 HOURS AGO