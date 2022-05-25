Tompkins County sees shortage of specialty baby formula

Another Cayuga County resident has died due to COVID-19. The Health Department’s Friday update confirmed that a man in his 90s has died after testing positive for the virus, bringing the county’s death toll to 148. Seven residents are currently being hospitalized due to COVID-19. Get the top...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Livingston County now joins Monroe County in helping to ease the pain at the gas pumps. This week, county leaders voted to put a temporary cap on the county sales tax collected on fuel at $3 per gallon. News10NBC asked other local counties about their...
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of May 8 to May 14, 2022. Two restaurants failed their inspections: the popular Modern Malt on South Clinton Street and the popular Funny Bone Comedy Club & Restaurant in the mall. Both had at least one critical violation, and Modern Malt had 13 violations. You can see the details of the infractions below.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Activities are being announced ahead of next month’s Juneteenth celebration in Tompkins County. A Black-owned business event happens June 15 at the Center for History and Culture. It’s hosted by Business Leaders of Colors. Ken Clarke with the Workforce Diversity and Inclusion Committee...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Nurses say staffing shortages are leading to forced overtime and they’re already overstressed and overworked. A number of unions that represent nurses across New York are now calling on the state legislature to do something about it. Whether it’s coming in on their days...
Recently the Onondaga County Health Department has reported a notable decline in new COVID infections and hospitalizations across the Central New York region. This positive trend, combined with significantly reduced population density on our campus given summer break, supports an adjustment to our campus COVID Level and associated masking guidance.
Syracuse, N.Y. – Bishop Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Syracuse could lose federal funding and be forced to shut down if it does not improve care. Federal and state regulators have added the 440-bed nursing home at 918 James St. to the government’s “special focus facility” list of the nation’s worst nursing homes.
A turn onto Rachel Carson Way in the Town of Ithaca leads to a community unlike any other in the Finger Lakes. The charm of EcoVillage presents itself at once. To your left is a field of giant solar panels and a berry garden near Frog neighborhood. To your right, the newly developed Tree neighborhood with its modern architecture. Directly ahead is Song neighborhood, where residents put their own spin on untreated wood homes.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithacans are planning ahead for next winter. Eric Lerner is with the Coalition for Snow-free Sidewalks and Crosswalks. At Wednesday’s City Administration Committee meeting, he spoke about the need to clear the walkways. Alderperson Jorge DeFendini supports making sidewalks free of snow. He says...
Gov. Kathy Hochul blasted the plan shortly after the utilities publicly announced it.
Rochester Gas and Electric has proposed raising gas and electric delivery rates to a level that could increase its customers’ bills by around 15 percent on average by next year.
But it appears the company will face an uphill battle to get what it wants.
Within hours after RG&E and its sister company New York State Electric and Gas announced...
ITHACA, N.Y.—After the revelatory U.S. Supreme Court draft majority opinion to strike down Roe v. Wade was leaked to POLITICO on May 2, the seemingly strong possibility of constitutional protections disappearing for a woman’s right to receive an abortion has led some states, like New York, to consider their own laws to cement the right within their borders. And the progressive stronghold of Ithaca is also looking at what it can do too.
SYRACUSE, NEW YORK (WETM) – An Ithaca businessman was sentenced following being pleading guilty of federal food stamp fraud. Abdul Jalil, age 55, of Ithaca, New York, was sentenced yesterday to five years’ probation for federal food stamp fraud, announced United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman, Bethanne M. Dinkins, Special Agent in Charge of the […]
Syracuse City School District teachers Jason Cecile and Nichole Murray must pay the United States $31,872.90 to resolve allegations that they submitted false timecards in connection with the school district’s Twilight Program. “These individuals shamelessly stole from the very students they were supposed to be helping. My thanks to...
A bill before the New York State Legislature would change local elections for county executives, county legislators and town supervisors to even-numbered years to coincide with state and national elections. The bill’s sponsors, both Democrats, say it will increase voter participation and decrease confusion. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon,...
Mexico, N.Y. -- Backyard barbecues will be missing a Central New York favorite once again this Memorial Day: Grandma Brown’s Baked Beans. The company that made the baked beans in the Oswego County village of Mexico for more than 80 years halted production early in the coronavirus pandemic. And Sandra Brown, the granddaughter of company founder Lulu Brown, says she doesn’t know when -- or if -- it will restart.
While copy-cat crimes are typical following high-profile news events, Police are reporting a couple disturbing incidents involving schools in New York in May 25. In the Rochester area, New York State Police were notified of a social media post by a 17-year-old Gananda High School student posing with what appeared to be an assault weapon. That student is charged with felony Making a Terroristic Threat.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – No public transport on Monday. TCAT reminding Ithaca and Tompkins County residents that there will be no bus service on Monday in observance of Memorial Day. Offices will reopen and bus service will resume Tuesday the 31st.
Syracuse, N.Y. –Central New York went from having the highest Covid-19 rate in the state to the lowest in just six weeks. Cases soared in April as the region became the first hotspot in the U.S for new, highly contagious strains of the omicron variant. The strains tore through Central New York and started fading only when they started running out of people to infect.
A few more beaches will open in Onondaga County on Saturday. Oneida Shores and Jamesville Beach will open this year, County Executive Ryan McMahon announced. There were not enough lifeguards to keep both beaches open during the pandemic, so Jamesville Beach closed to swimmers in 2020. "I really want to...
