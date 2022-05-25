ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tompkins County, NY

Tompkins County sees shortage of specialty baby formula

literock973.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The national baby formula shortage is affecting...

literock973.com

FL Radio Group

148th Cayuga County Resident Dies of COVID-19

Another Cayuga County resident has died due to COVID-19. The Health Department’s Friday update confirmed that a man in his 90s has died after testing positive for the virus, bringing the county’s death toll to 148. Seven residents are currently being hospitalized due to COVID-19. Get the top...
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Gas tax holiday begins in June for some counties

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Livingston County now joins Monroe County in helping to ease the pain at the gas pumps. This week, county leaders voted to put a temporary cap on the county sales tax collected on fuel at $3 per gallon. News10NBC asked other local counties about their...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Two Syracuse restaurants fail health inspection, one with double-digit violations: May 8-14

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of May 8 to May 14, 2022. Two restaurants failed their inspections: the popular Modern Malt on South Clinton Street and the popular Funny Bone Comedy Club & Restaurant in the mall. Both had at least one critical violation, and Modern Malt had 13 violations. You can see the details of the infractions below.
SYRACUSE, NY
literock973.com

Tompkins County readies events for Juneteenth celebration

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Activities are being announced ahead of next month’s Juneteenth celebration in Tompkins County. A Black-owned business event happens June 15 at the Center for History and Culture. It’s hosted by Business Leaders of Colors. Ken Clarke with the Workforce Diversity and Inclusion Committee...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
Tompkins County, NY
Government
City
Ithaca, NY
County
Tompkins County, NY
Tompkins County, NY
Health
WHEC TV-10

Nurses across NY push back against mandatory overtime

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Nurses say staffing shortages are leading to forced overtime and they’re already overstressed and overworked. A number of unions that represent nurses across New York are now calling on the state legislature to do something about it. Whether it’s coming in on their days...
ROCHESTER, NY
syr.edu

COVID-19 Update: Effective Wednesday, June 1, Masking Level Returns to Yellow

Recently the Onondaga County Health Department has reported a notable decline in new COVID infections and hospitalizations across the Central New York region. This positive trend, combined with significantly reduced population density on our campus given summer break, supports an adjustment to our campus COVID Level and associated masking guidance.
SYRACUSE, NY
FingerLakes1.com

A look into life at Ithaca’s EcoVillage

A turn onto Rachel Carson Way in the Town of Ithaca leads to a community unlike any other in the Finger Lakes. The charm of EcoVillage presents itself at once. To your left is a field of giant solar panels and a berry garden near Frog neighborhood. To your right, the newly developed Tree neighborhood with its modern architecture. Directly ahead is Song neighborhood, where residents put their own spin on untreated wood homes.
ITHACA, NY
Person
Colin Kaepernick
literock973.com

Ithacans seek more snow removal on sidewalks

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithacans are planning ahead for next winter. Eric Lerner is with the Coalition for Snow-free Sidewalks and Crosswalks. At Wednesday’s City Administration Committee meeting, he spoke about the need to clear the walkways. Alderperson Jorge DeFendini supports making sidewalks free of snow. He says...
ITHACA, NY
CITY News

RG&E, NYSEG request 'the largest rate increase in recent history'

Gov. Kathy Hochul blasted the plan shortly after the utilities publicly announced it. Rochester Gas and Electric has proposed raising gas and electric delivery rates to a level that could increase its customers’ bills by around 15 percent on average by next year. But it appears the company will face an uphill battle to get what it wants. Within hours after RG&E and its sister company New York State Electric and Gas announced...
ROCHESTER, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Ithaca looks to become an abortion ‘sanctuary’

ITHACA, N.Y.—After the revelatory U.S. Supreme Court draft majority opinion to strike down Roe v. Wade was leaked to POLITICO on May 2, the seemingly strong possibility of constitutional protections disappearing for a woman’s right to receive an abortion has led some states, like New York, to consider their own laws to cement the right within their borders. And the progressive stronghold of Ithaca is also looking at what it can do too.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Ithaca store owner sentenced for food stamp fraud

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK (WETM) – An Ithaca businessman was sentenced following being pleading guilty of federal food stamp fraud. Abdul Jalil, age 55, of Ithaca, New York, was sentenced yesterday to five years’ probation for federal food stamp fraud, announced United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman, Bethanne M. Dinkins, Special Agent in Charge of the […]
ITHACA, NY
#Formulas#Police Brutality#Baby Formula#Board Of Health
Syracuse.com

Grandma Brown’s update: Central NY heads into another summer without its favorite baked beans

Mexico, N.Y. -- Backyard barbecues will be missing a Central New York favorite once again this Memorial Day: Grandma Brown’s Baked Beans. The company that made the baked beans in the Oswego County village of Mexico for more than 80 years halted production early in the coronavirus pandemic. And Sandra Brown, the granddaughter of company founder Lulu Brown, says she doesn’t know when -- or if -- it will restart.
MEXICO, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Another Threat to a New York School Posted on Social Media

While copy-cat crimes are typical following high-profile news events, Police are reporting a couple disturbing incidents involving schools in New York in May 25. In the Rochester area, New York State Police were notified of a social media post by a 17-year-old Gananda High School student posing with what appeared to be an assault weapon. That student is charged with felony Making a Terroristic Threat.
ROCHESTER, NY
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
literock973.com

No TCAT routes will run Monday

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – No public transport on Monday. TCAT reminding Ithaca and Tompkins County residents that there will be no bus service on Monday in observance of Memorial Day. Offices will reopen and bus service will resume Tuesday the 31st.
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

CNY’s Covid rate plunges from highest to lowest in the state in 6 weeks, setting tone for nation

Syracuse, N.Y. –Central New York went from having the highest Covid-19 rate in the state to the lowest in just six weeks. Cases soared in April as the region became the first hotspot in the U.S for new, highly contagious strains of the omicron variant. The strains tore through Central New York and started fading only when they started running out of people to infect.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spectrumlocalnews.com

Two beaches open in Onondaga County on Saturday

A few more beaches will open in Onondaga County on Saturday. Oneida Shores and Jamesville Beach will open this year, County Executive Ryan McMahon announced. There were not enough lifeguards to keep both beaches open during the pandemic, so Jamesville Beach closed to swimmers in 2020. "I really want to...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY

