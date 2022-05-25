ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, IN

Shonna Achelle Coomer, age 52, of Salem

wslmradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShonna Achelle Coomer, age 52, of Salem passed away Friday, May 20, 2022 at Ascension St. Vincent Salem Hospital. Born February 5, 1970 in New Albany, she was the daughter of the late James Miles and Rebecca Frances Scott. On...

wslmradio.com

WANE-TV

Silver Alert canceled for southern Indiana teen

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been canceled. The Columbus Police Department was investigating the disappearance of Asa Watts, a 14-year-old girl. Watts was missing from Columbus, Indiana which is 46 miles south of Indianapolis.
COLUMBUS, IN
wbiw.com

Updated Obituary: Glen David Pruett

Glen David Pruett, 73, of Bedford, passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Stonebridge Health Campus. Born November 22, 1948, in Bedford, he was the son of Beryl J. and Frances Elizabeth (Owens) Pruett. He had worked in quality control and was a veteran serving in the U.S. Navy.
BEDFORD, IN
wdrb.com

Southern Indiana community plans funeral for boy found dead in suitcase

SALEM, Ind. (WDRB) -- More than a month after a 5-year-old boy was found dead inside a suitcase in Indiana, a small community is rallying together to lay the unidentified child to rest. Even though community members don't know the boy's name or where he's from, they are still vowing...
wbiw.com

Obituary: James “Jimmy” Oliver King

James Oliver “Jimmy’ King, 70, of Bedford passed away at 3:00 a.m. on May 25, 2022, at Hanover Nursing Center in Hanover. He was born in Bedford on July 17, 1951 to William “Bill” King and Jessie (Buchanan) King. Survivors include his sister, Mary Hanks of...
BEDFORD, IN
wdrb.com

Columbus man arrested in Shepherdsville for burglary, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana burglary suspect was arrested at a Kentucky grocery store, according to Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office. According to police, deputies in Bartholomew County received a report of a burglary in the 11000 block of South 800 West. Police identified Columbus man, William Carnahan Jr., 49,...
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Large cat reported on Robin Road in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Animal control officials in Owensboro have not found the owner of what some people believe was a bobcat. A recent post on the Owensboro Police Scanner Facebook page says someone called 911 and reported a similar animal on a fence on Robin Road. Officials tell Eyewitness News it was more likely […]
OWENSBORO, KY
foxlexington.com

Man charged in connection with triple homicide in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department is investigating a triple homicide that occurred Wednesday afternoon on the city’s west side. Officers responded around 4 p.m. to a report of an armed disturbance in the 1000 block of Caywood Drive. Upon arrival, police confirmed they found three females who had been shot and were later pronounced dead at the scene.
LEXINGTON, KY
FOX59

1 killed in motorcycle crash in Fountain Square

INDIANAPOLIS – A man has died after a motorcycle crash late Friday night on Indy’s southeast side in Fountain Square. IMPD officers were called to the 2100 block of Fletcher Avenue near the intersection of Harlan Street and Fletcher Avenue just after 11:45 p.m. According to IMPD, the man was traveling southbound on Harlan Street […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
witzamfm.com

Valedictorians, Salutatorians Named for Local Schools

NOTE: This list will be updated as schools finalize their lists. Local Sources - With the cap and gown season set for this weekend, local high schools are solidifying graduation class sizes and naming Valedictorians and Salutatorians. Local schools are listed in alphabetical order:. Forest Park. Graduating Class of 2022:...
wdrb.com

Man charged with breaking into Floyd County library

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is accused of breaking into the New Albany-Floyd County Library over the weekend. William Spellman, 34, is charged with institutional criminal mischief, possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. According to an arrest citation, police responded May 21 to West Spring Street on the...
wbiw.com

Obituary: Ginger Leigh Corey

Ginger Leigh Corey, 45, of Bedford, passed away at 5:51 p.m. on Monday, May 23, 2022, at I.U. Health Bedford Hospital after a courageous six-month battle with cancer. Born June 13, 1976, in Bedford, she was the daughter of Dennis and Brenda (Bridges) Corey. She worked in Caravan Janitorial at General Motors in Bedford and was a member of the Dive Christian Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family, watching Wheel of Fortune, and was an avid lover of dolphins and Elvis. She also loved taking care of Chino and Millie, her adored pets. She loved getting to hear her brothers, Jeff and Joel play music together. She was very thrilled to get to be at her son’s wedding when he married his sweet fiancé, Emilee on May 20th of this year.
BEDFORD, IN
wamwamfm.com

Area Accidents Result in Injuries

A personal injury accident was reported just after 8:00 am yesterday morning in Odon. The accident was reported at 11423 East 1200 North and involved a semi. According to a police report, the semi went off the road and into a ditch. The report also indicated the semi driver may have suffered a head injury. Several units were on scene to assist. The driver of the semi was transported to a hospital in Jasper for treatment.
ODON, IN

