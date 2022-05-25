ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Connecticut's leaders call for action after deadly shooting tragedy at Texas elementary school

fox61.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReports say 19 children and 2...

www.fox61.com

Eyewitness News

Community members gather in New Haven at vigil for shooting victims

(WFSB) - For parents who have lost their children to gun violence, this week’s school shooting in Texas rekindles feelings of sadness and fear. Tuesday’s massacre in Texas has reopened the wounds for people around the country, and Friday they gathered in New Haven to demand action. “It’s...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Over 2,500 outages reported in Conn.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A strong line of thunderstorms is making its way across Connecticut bringing rain and wind. Many are experiencing power outages because of the storm. For more on the current weather conditions, click here. Here is a list of outages as of May 28, 2022, at 2:30...
CBS New York

Sandy Hook families speak out about warning signs after Texas shooting

NEWTOWN, Conn. -- Parents from the group Sandy Hook Promise spoke out Thursday about potential warning signs and what can be done to stop school shootings. "In almost every mass shooting, every school shooting, every suicide, there are signs," "Anger, isolation, bullying - these are all early indicators of someone who needs help. And that's what we're all about someone, in those very early moments."From early reports, Sandy Hook Promise says the Uvalde shooter appeared to exhibit many of the warning signs. The organization is led by several family members whose loved ones were killed in the tragic shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012.The nonprofit's "Know Signs" program helps people to recognize the signs, intervene, and get help for those at risk of hurting themselves or others. 
Eyewitness News

2022 Connecticut Memorial Day Parades

(WFSB) - There are several Memorial Day parades happening throughout the state this weekend to honor the men and women who died serving our country. To add a parade to this list, email us! Include the date, time, location and a link to the event.
CONNECTICUT STATE
fox61.com

Meghan Markle makes visit to Texas school shooting memorial

UVALDE, Texas — Meghan Markle, who is married to U.K.'s Prince Harry, made an impromptu and unannounced visit to an Uvalde, Texas memorial dedicated to the 19 children and 2 teachers killed in an elementary school shooting on May 24. Dressed in jeans, a t-shirt and a baseball cap,...
UVALDE, TX
thesource.com

Texas School Shooter Identified as 18-Year-Old Salvador Ramos

Salvador Ramos has been identified as the gunman who killed 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The identity of the shooter was confirmed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. According to the New York Daily News, Abbott was a resident of the city, which holds 15,000 residents 80 miles outside of San Antonio.
UVALDE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Teacher Killed in Texas Mass Shooting Identified as Eva Mireles

A teacher killed in a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday was identified as Eva Mireles. Lydia M. Delgado, Mireles' aunt, confirmed that she had died in the attack on Robb Elementary School. Delgado said Mireles had been a teacher for 17 years. Officials said late Tuesday that another teacher also was killed.
UVALDE, TX

