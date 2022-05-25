Connecticut's leaders call for action after deadly shooting tragedy at Texas elementary school

(WFSB) - For parents who have lost their children to gun violence, this week’s school shooting in Texas rekindles feelings of sadness and fear. Tuesday’s massacre in Texas has reopened the wounds for people around the country, and Friday they gathered in New Haven to demand action. “It’s...
The police who responded first to the shootings in Uvalde, Texas are under heavy criticism for waiting nearly an hour to force their way into the classroom where a shooter was still a threat and the wounded were in need of aid. To talk about how those officers' actions did...
HARTFORD, Conn. — In the darkness of the mass shooting at the Robb School in Uvalde, Texas, there are efforts here at home to bring some light. Call them “K9 Service Dog Teams” or “K9 Comfort Teams” – either way, they are stepping in to lend support wherever they can.
PORTLAND, Maine — When a teenager armed with a semi-automatic rifle killed 20 first-graders and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School, in Newtown, Connecticut, in December 2012, Dannel Malloy was serving as Connecticut's governor. “We lost all those children and all those wonderful adults, and it was a...
A Connecticut legislator is pushing for a law that will limit the number of guns that can be bought at one time.
State Sen. Will Haskell said that guns that are bought in bulk are 64% more likely to be used in a crime.
NEWTOWN, Conn. -- Parents from the group Sandy Hook Promise spoke out Thursday about potential warning signs and what can be done to stop school shootings. "In almost every mass shooting, every school shooting, every suicide, there are signs," "Anger, isolation, bullying - these are all early indicators of someone who needs help. And that's what we're all about someone, in those very early moments."From early reports, Sandy Hook Promise says the Uvalde shooter appeared to exhibit many of the warning signs. The organization is led by several family members whose loved ones were killed in the tragic shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012.The nonprofit's "Know Signs" program helps people to recognize the signs, intervene, and get help for those at risk of hurting themselves or others.
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A battle cry at the state Capitol: “It’s a crime Congress hasn’t acted [on gun control].”. Unity, in a time of grief. Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz was shaking and angry as she addressed reporters at a news conference. “It’s happened in schools....
UVALDE, Texas — Meghan Markle, who is married to U.K.'s Prince Harry, made an impromptu and unannounced visit to an Uvalde, Texas memorial dedicated to the 19 children and 2 teachers killed in an elementary school shooting on May 24. Dressed in jeans, a t-shirt and a baseball cap,...
Salvador Ramos has been identified as the gunman who killed 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The identity of the shooter was confirmed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. According to the New York Daily News, Abbott was a resident of the city, which holds 15,000 residents 80 miles outside of San Antonio.
A teacher killed in a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday was identified as Eva Mireles. Lydia M. Delgado, Mireles' aunt, confirmed that she had died in the attack on Robb Elementary School. Delgado said Mireles had been a teacher for 17 years. Officials said late Tuesday that another teacher also was killed.
