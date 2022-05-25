ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins Student Community Commands $375K per Unit

By Olivia Bunescu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe price per unit marks a record for the market. FPA Multifamily has sold The Social Fort Collins, a 136-bed student-dedicated community in Fort Collins, Colo., near Colorado State University. Notch Mountain Properties paid the record price of $25.5 million for the property, equaling $375,000 per unit. The price...

FCP Enters Denver Market, Recaps 1,023 Units

The company plans to invest $23 million in property renovations. FCP has formed a joint venture with BMC Investments for the recapitalization of Ivy Crossing, a 1,023-unit community in Denver. Oak Coast Properties and BMC had acquired the asset back in 2019, in a $177 million portfolio transaction that also included two neighboring communities, Yardi Matrix data shows. FCP’s business plan for the property includes a $23 million capital renovation program, Vice President Bart Hurlbut mentioned in a prepared statement.
DENVER, CO
cpr.org

Avelo Airlines suspends flights to and from Northern Colorado

Low-cost carrier Avelo Airlines will suspend flights out of Northern Colorado Regional Airport to Burbank, CA. and Las Vegas, NV. The carrier said the service suspension was due to rising fuel and other operational costs, according to a statement from the City of Loveland. Flights to and from Las Vegas...
LOVELAND, CO
Fort Collins, CO
Fort Collins, CO
New shuttle offers easy access to Colorado's mountains from Denver

There's a new option for those seeking to reach Colorado's central mountain region from Denver and it's actually pretty affordable. Officially launched for Memorial Day Weekend, Bustang now offers its 'Pegasus' shuttle route, which starts at Denver Union Station and ends in the town of Avon, traveling I-70. Stops along the way include the Federal Center Station in Denver, Idaho Springs (at request), Frisco, and Vail. In terms of travel time, the full route is estimated to take 2.5 hours one-way.
DENVER, CO
billionsluxuryportal.com

LIVIN’ ON THE EDGE IN THIS FABULOUS ROCK EDGE PROPERTY

Spectacular, one-of-a-kind home built into its natural surroundings of massive rock outcroppings on Bear Mountain .. Aerosmith had not seen this house when they wrote the song “Livin’ on the Edge” in the 1970s since it was built in 2000, but if they had, it would have taken their inspiration to whole new levels. Unique in its design and definitely unique in its location, it would have won more than a Grammy or Viewers’ Choice award. Built in and through a lofty outcropping of rock on Bear Mountain outside of Evergreen, Colorado, the views of neighboring snow-capped mountains and the valley keep eyes glued to the glass walls surrounding the house. It is now for sale, priced at $4.99 million.
EVERGREEN, CO
Meet the Maine Expat Slinging Some of the Best Oysters in Denver

While Denver is teeming with bars and restaurants serving icy platters of briny bivalves, there’s something special about the ones being shucked by Oyster Wulff’s Ben Wolven, a north-Atlantic transplant who moved to Denver 14 years ago. The third-generation Mainer not only works with some of the best oyster farmers around, he also travels the country attending oyster festivals, studying shucking techniques, and competing in oyster-shucking competitions. He even got his level-one sommelier certification just so he could identify and communicate the tasting notes and aromas present in each oyster—similar to how connoisseurs talk about wine. Right now, you can taste Wolven’s handiwork at Cherry Creek’s hip cocktail bar, Forget Me Not—where he shucks the freshest catches to order on the patio and shares his expertise with Denverites.
DENVER, CO
So A Bear Strolls Into A Colorado Condo Office And…

It wants to rent out a unit? Is looking for food? Just wanted to pop in and say howdy? Wanted to scare the crap out of people? Maybe a little of all of the above?. Well, I'm not 100% positive but I'm pretty sure that some cookies that were left out were the culprit and honestly, who can blame the bear for wanting some cookies.
COLORADO STATE
Actors Who Once Called Colorado Their Home

Colorado is no stranger to celebrities in the state. Over the years, plenty of famous actors and actresses have called the Centennial State home at one time or another. Names like Roseann Bar, Tim Allen, Elvira, and many others are all included in the photo gallery below of 60 famous actors who once called Colorado home.
COLORADO STATE
Getting more out of your yard

I’ve owned my home in northwest Denver since 2000, and my front yard has changed quite a bit since then. Over the years, I’ve removed around 1,000 square feet of Kentucky bluegrass and replaced it with plants, trees and patio space. All that yard work has taught me...
DENVER, CO
The richest person in Colorado

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
COLORADO STATE

