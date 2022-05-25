ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

2 Stocks I Own and Will Buy More of If the Stock Market Crashes

By Anders Bylund
Motley Fool
 3 days ago

Shares of Netflix and Fiverr have taken brutal beatings in recent months. The companies are still poised for tremendous long-term success. The exact timing doesn't matter, but it's a good idea to buy great stocks on the cheap.

www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Motley Fool

This Warren Buffett Favorite Could Make You a Millionaire on $500 a Month

Warren Buffett suggests most investors should put their money into the S&P 500. An S&P 500 index fund is a low-risk investment that's consistently produced good returns. Investing enough in it over time could help you become a millionaire.
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Netflix
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life

AbbVie's deep portfolio offers sustainability amid a decline in its top-selling drug. A housing boom provides Lowe's with the tools to keep investors happy. Parker Hannifin is using motion control technology to help companies be cost efficient while optimizing processes.
Mashed

Why General Mills Is Discontinuing Two Of Its Iconic Brands

Many people think of General Mills as the king of cereal, and while that may be true, the company probably wouldn't be where it is today without its contribution to the world of packaged dry dinners. Fifty years ago, the invention of Hamburger Helper changed the game for families in the US who needed a quick, economical way to get a semi-homemade meal on the table. With the assurance of the Helping Hand mascot, Lefty displayed the box, people who were either busy from work or novice cooks could take whatever pound of meat they had on hand, mix it with the dried pasta and seasoning contents, and transform it into dinner for the whole family. Per General Mills, 27% of households reportedly bought the product the first year it was released.
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

Nvidia's $1 trillion addressable revenue opportunity could ensure terrific long-term growth. Twilio's elevated levels of revenue growth are here to stay thanks to the cloud communications market.
Kiplinger

Warren Buffett's Inflation Plan: Buy, Buy, Buy

Rapidly rising prices are on the radar for virtually everyone in America – even the billionaire class. Indeed, Warren Buffett himself has his eyes on inflation. Buffett finally whipped out Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.B, $318.99) checkbook in a big way earlier this year, spending tens of billions of dollars in a matter of weeks.
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Recommends Buying These Stocks

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he still likes Excelerate Energy Inc EE. He recommended buying the stock. Cramer believes Signet Jewelers Ltd SIG is a buy. When asked about Riot Blockchain Inc RIOT, he said, "You absolutely should own it as it was your speculative...
Motley Fool

Stock Market Plunge: 5 Unstoppable Stocks on Sale to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Big declines in the stock market are historically the perfect time to invest your money. These five stocks are highly profitable and offer sustainable competitive advantages that can make buy-and-hold-forever investors a lot richer.
