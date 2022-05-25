ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

Round Rock ISD addresses safety in response to Uvalde school shooting

KVUE
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNineteen children were killed at an elementary...

www.kvue.com

KVUE

Austin educators longing for change after Uvalde shooting

AUSTIN, Texas — Through the grief, teachers are reflecting on what needs to happen next to protect schools. The mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde that left 19 children and two teachers dead, was a tragic way to end the school year. Ken Zarifis is the president...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

4 arrested after threat to Manor ISD schools; Georgetown ISD also investigating incidents

MANOR, Texas — Four people have been arrested in connection with a threat against Manor ISD schools. Manor Chief of Police Ryan Phipps said the department became aware of a threat against Manor ISD schools Wednesday night at around 10 p.m. Phipps said a social media post, which depicted a young man with an assault rifle using foul language in the background, had text on the video of Thursday's date: May 26, 2022.
MANOR, TX
#School Shooting#Elementary School#Violent Crime
Austonia

Multiple Austin-area schools react to social media threats following Uvalde shooting

Manor, Georgetown and Round Rock police are investigating separate social media threats to schools in their areas.A threat was first reported in Manor ISD Wednesday night, in which a Snapchat post circulated of a hunting rifle and a man's voice saying "F--- Manor" with Thursday's date in the caption, Manor police said. Then, Thursday morning, another social media post surfaced of a woman holding a rifle and also using foul language identifying "today as the day." Four individuals have been detained as of Thursday morning with two suspected of being the ones behind the threats. Georgetown police are also investigating...
MANOR, TX
KVUE

Austin ISD police chief leaving after 4 years

AUSTIN, Texas — The chief of Austin ISD's police department is leaving to lead a different agency. Ashley Gonzalez posted his announcement on social media on May 24, saying he has accepted an offer to lead another agency in New England. "It has been my honor to serve and...
AUSTIN, TX
KCEN

Georgetown police investigate two threats at high school

GEORGETOWN, Texas — The Georgetown Police Department said it was investigating two possible threats at the high school Thursday morning. According to a post on the department's Facebook page, the first threat involved a report of a firearm on a school bus. Police determined a student had a water gun that looked realistic.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 29-year-old Fabiola Cervantes who died after an auto-pedestrian crash in NE Austin (Austin, TX)

Authorities identified 29-year-old Fabiola Cervantes who died after an auto-pedestrian crash in NE Austin (Austin, TX)Nationwide Report. Officials identified 29-year-old Fabiola Cervantes as the woman who lost her life after getting struck by a vehicle on May 21 in NE Austin. The fatal auto-pedestrian crash took place at about 3:30 a.m. in the 7000 block of the eastbound service road of Hwy 290 [...]
AUSTIN, TX

