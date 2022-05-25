Round Rock ISD addresses safety in response to Uvalde school shooting

Manor, Georgetown and Round Rock police are investigating separate social media threats to schools in their areas.A threat was first reported in Manor ISD Wednesday night, in which a Snapchat post circulated of a hunting rifle and a man's voice saying "F--- Manor" with Thursday's date in the caption, Manor police said. Then, Thursday morning, another social media post surfaced of a woman holding a rifle and also using foul language identifying "today as the day." Four individuals have been detained as of Thursday morning with two suspected of being the ones behind the threats. Georgetown police are also investigating...

MANOR, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO