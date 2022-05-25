ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

School districts react to Uvalde elementary school shooting

KHOU
 3 days ago

KHOU

'They were being selfish' | Brother of Uvalde school shooting victim said police failed to protect students

UVALDE, Texas — Families of some of the Uvalde school shooting victims are upset and frustrated with how police chose to respond to the tragic event that happened Tuesday. On Friday, Texas Department of Public Safety officials admitted the on-site commander in charge of the initial response made the 'wrong decision' not to breach the classroom sooner. He believed the gunman was barricaded in a classroom during Tuesday's attack and that the children were not at risk, Col. Steven McCraw said.
KHOU

Trae the Truth to meet with victims' families of Uvalde school shooting; offers free therapy to students

UVALDE, Texas — Houston's own Trae the Truth is in Uvalde, Texas to provide support to the families who lost their children in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School. The rapper and philanthropist headed to Uvalde Thursday and met with several of the victims' families, including the families of Amerie Jo Garza, Eliahana Cruz Torres and Jackie Cazares. He also met with Democratic governor candidate Beto O'Rourke.
KHOU

Grandmother of Uvalde shooter recovering in San Antonio-area hospital

UVALDE, Texas — Before the horrific shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde that killed 21 people, including 19 children, the gunman shot his grandmother in the face, authorities have said. She was able to call police for help. But her grandson had taken off and crashed her vehicle outside...
KHOU

Gov. Abbott's Friday press conference in Uvalde addresses victim resources

UVALDE, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott held a press conference to address the state resources available to those impacted by the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The governor was joined by local officials and state agency representatives. Gov. Abbott was scheduled to attend the NRA convention in Houston Friday,...
KHOU

A win '4 Uvalde': Texas Rangers pitcher honors shooting victims on his hat

OAKLAND, Calif. — They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but one very powerful image from Thursday's Texas Rangers-Oakland Athletics game only needed two. The Rangers' starting pitcher, Martin Pérez, inscribed the tribute to the Uvalde shooting victims above the brim on his hat as he prepared for his appearance. Perez pitched seven innings in the matchup, but before the game started, Associated Press photographer Darren Yamashita captured this moment of Pérez walking to the dugout with his head bowed:
KHOU

NRA convention begins in Houston, days after mass shooting in Uvalde

HOUSTON — The National Rifle Association convention begins today in Houston, just days after 19 students and two adults were shot and killed inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Attendees began arriving Friday morning as protestors gathered outside the George R. Brown Convention Center. KHOU 11 News Reporter Marcelino...
