School districts react to Uvalde elementary school shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. — They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but one very powerful image from Thursday's Texas Rangers-Oakland Athletics game only needed two. The Rangers' starting pitcher, Martin Pérez, inscribed the tribute to the Uvalde shooting victims above the brim on his hat as he prepared for his appearance. Perez pitched seven innings in the matchup, but before the game started, Associated Press photographer Darren Yamashita captured this moment of Pérez walking to the dugout with his head bowed:
