ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

PM’s adviser boasted ‘we seem to have got away with’ BYOB party

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WZv2G_0fpi6QTa00

A senior adviser to Boris Johnson boasted “we seem to have got away with” the bring your own booze garden party during coronavirus restrictions.

Then-principal private secretary Martin Reynolds arranged a gathering in the No 10 garden on May 20 2020 when leaving home without a reasonable excuse was banned.

Sue Gray’s partygate inquiry found some individuals expressed concern over whether it was right to hold the event but it went ahead all the same.

An email on behalf of Mr Reynolds was sent inviting around 200 staff to enjoy the “lovely weather” with some “socially distanced drinks in the garden this evening”.

“Please join us from 6pm and bring your own booze!” the email said.

Then-No 10 communications director Lee Cain emailed Mr Reynolds saying “I’m sure it will be fine – and I applaud the gesture”.

But he acknowledged it represented “somewhat of a comms risk in the current environment”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HJAcR_0fpi6QTa00
An excerpt from the Sue Gray report that has been issued by the Cabinet Office showing an email invitation to Downing Street staff to attend a garden party on Wednesday May 20, 2020 (Sue Gray Report/Cabinet Office/PA) (PA Media)

Ms Gray struggled to ascertain how many people attended but estimated it was around 30 to 40 people, including for around 30 minutes the Prime Minister.

“Drinks and pizza” provided and paid for by staff were enjoyed, the senior civil servant’s report said, with a number of staff leaving between 10pm and 11pm.

The following day, a No 10 special adviser thanked Mr Reynolds for “providing the wine”, saying it was “a very kind thing to do and I know everyone really appreciated it”.

In another WhatsApp on an unknown date to a special adviser, Mr Reynolds wrote: “Best of luck – a complete non story but better than them focusing on our drinks (which we seem to have got away with).”

Dubbed “Party Marty” after reports of the invite emerged, Mr Reynolds was subsequently forced out amid outrage over the partygate scandal.

He is reportedly being lined up to become the UK’s next ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

On the afternoon of the event, one No 10 special adviser wrote to Mr Reynolds saying drinks were “a lovely idea” but warned a coronavirus press conference would be finishing around then.

They advised it would be “helpful if people can be mindful of that as speakers and cameras are leaving, not walking around waving bottles of wine etc”.

“Will do my best!” Mr Reynolds responded.

In the Commons, Labour MP Lyn Brown asked the Prime Minister what Mr Reynolds had meant by having “got away with” it, if they thought no rules had been broken.

“I can’t give an exegesis of what’s in the report, she can read the report for herself,” Mr Johnson said.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Tory MP accuses Johnson of misleading Parliament over Downing Street parties

Boris Johnson has been accused of misleading Parliament by one of his own MPs as the number of Tories calling for him to resign over No 10 lockdown parties continues to grow. Veteran Conservative Sir Bob Neill and 2019 entrant Alicia Kearns both voiced their dissatisfaction with the Prime Minister’s insistence that he had not broken coronavirus rules by attending leaving-dos for departing officials.
POLITICS
newschain

No 10 denies details of Downing Street flat party were edited out of Gray report

Claims that details of an alleged Downing Street flat party were removed from Sue Gray’s investigation into coronavirus rule breaking has been denied by No 10 sources. The Sunday Times reported that the senior civil servant, who on Wednesday delivered her 37-page report into events held in Downing Street and Whitehall during England’s lockdowns, had pressure placed on her by senior members of Boris Johnson’s team to remove certain details and names.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Boris's boozy Partygate pictures: First image surfaces of PM with drink in hand at bash that resulted in police fines - as No10 admits it DID ask Sue Gray for 'secret' meeting with Boris ahead of crunch report this week

The first pictures of Boris Johnson drinking at a lockdown-busting Downing Street event surfaced today as No10 braces for the Sue Gray report. Images published by ITV News showed the PM with a glass in hand making a toast with around eight other people in shot. It is believed to...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lyn Brown
Person
Boris Johnson
BBC

Sue Gray report: The unanswered questions about Downing Street parties

Senior civil servant Sue Gray has published her full report into gatherings and parties at Downing Street when Covid restrictions were in force. It has provided more information about what went on, but there are still a number of unanswered questions. What happened in the Downing Street flat on 13...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Byob#Politics#Uk#Whatsapp
The Independent

‘Everybody’s getting their passport within four to six weeks’ says Boris Johnson

The prime minister today caused uproar among would-be holidaymakers and the travel industry by claiming “everybody’s getting their passport within four to six weeks”.In response to a challenge about a “backlog of 500,000” passports from Sir Keir Starmer during prime minister’s questions, Boris Johnson said: “We’re massively increasing the speed with which the Passport Office delivers.“To the best of my knowledge, everybody’s getting their passport within four to six weeks.”HM Passport Office says applicants for renewals and new passports should allow 10 weeks for it to be processed.Many travellers are reporting getting routine renewals within three weeks or less, but...
U.K.
The Independent

Sue Gray halted probe into event with ‘food and alcohol’ in Downing Street flat

Sue Gray abandoned her investigation into the “Abba party” held in Boris Johnson’s flat despite finding that alcohol was present on the evening Dominic Cummings was forced out of Downing Street.The senior civil servant found that the Prime Minister did attend the mid-lockdown gathering along with five special advisers but halted her work having only collected “limited” information when the Metropolitan Police began their investigation.There was no mention in her report of The Winner Takes It All and other Abba songs reportedly heard blaring from the Downing Street residence after the departure of Mr Cummings as chief adviser was announced...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Country
Saudi Arabia
The Independent

Every Tory MP that has called for Boris Johnson to quit over Partygate - OLD

Boris Johnson is facing renewed calls to quit after three more Tory MPs submitted letters of no confidence following the publication of Sue Gray’s report into the partygate scandal.A total of 21 Conservative backbenchers are now publicly demanding his removal, but behind the scenes others have privately said he should step down.It comes after images emerged of the prime minister apparently drinking at a lockdown-breaking Downing Street event during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.Mr Johnson’s former top aide Dominic Cummings claimed the images showed he “obviously lied” to police and the House of Commons about No 10 parties.Senior...
POLITICS
The Independent

Leading Tory website runs Labour adverts attacking Boris Johnson

A popular Conservative Party website has run prominent Labour adverts urging the Tories to drop Boris Johnson after the Partygate scandal. Readers of Conservative Home , a news and analysis blog popular with grassroots members, were on Thursday met with a wall of advertisements attacking the prime minister following the damning Sue Gray report which detailed parties at Downing Street during a nationwide lockdown. The advert featured a medic wearing protective eyeware and a mask, and asks: “Look into her eyes and tell her you still support Boris Johnson.”It is unclear if the editors of Conservative Home were aware in...
POLITICS
The Independent

Labour pressing for vote on Boris Johnson’s changes to ministerial code

Labour will push for a vote on Boris Johnson’s decision to change the ministerial code in a move his critics say “waters down” rules on members of the Government’s front bench.Deputy party leader Angela Rayner accused the Prime Minister of acting like a “tinpot despot” with the revisions announced on Friday.Leader Sir Keir Starmer and his team plan to use an opposition day debate when Parliament returns from its week-long break to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee to encourage Conservative MPs to vote and rebel against Mr Johnson’s changes.Boris Johnson is behaving like a tinpot despot and is trampling all...
POLITICS
BBC

Two more MPs submit letters of no-confidence in PM

Two more Tory MPs have revealed they have submitted letters of no confidence in Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Former health minister Steve Brine and Newton Abbot MP Anne Marie Morris join the six backbenchers who have publicly called on him to quit as party leader. The news comes in the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Downing Street solely focused on keeping ‘monstrous ego’ Boris Johnson in power, says Rory Stewart

Rory Stewart has said the entire Downing Street operation is now focused solely on trying to keep “monstrous ego” Boris Johnson in power, as he warned about the erosion of trust in British politics and compared the current leadership to that of convicted fraudster and former Italian prime minister, Silvio Berlusconi. The former Conservative cabinet minister joined a chorus of voices criticising the prime minister and his No 10 team after the damning Sue Gray report laid bare the extent of the lockdown-breaking behaviour at the heart of government. Mr Stewart – who was defeated by Mr Johnson in...
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
137K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy