Tokoloshe: A South African Ghost Story

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Temple Shalom will present its first inaugural Cornhole Bowl, a fun-filled family event. In addition to amateur and family competitions for cash prizes, there will be plenty of food and drink, a hot dog eating contest, entertainment, a kids activity zone, and contests for all ages in a festival setting.
Fort Worth Stockyards will present Summer Up! Stockyards Style Memorial Weekend. The event will feature four days of live music, lawn games, rodeos, giveaways, and more.
Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents Mussorgsky's Pictures, featuring conductor Gemma New. Selections will include the world premiere of Jessie Montgomery's new orchestral work, Ravel's Rapsodie Espagnole, Grainger's Pastoral, from In a Nutshell, and Mussorgsky's Pictures at an Exhibition.
The Dolly Llama will present its grand opening in Dallas featuring hand-crafted waffles and ice cream in a cool, hip, and fun environment. The first 100 guests will receive a free Dolly Llama T-shirt and other swag items. Throughout the day, guests will also be able to score branded merchandise and enter to win giveaways and raffles for fun prizes.
A native of Rockwall, Texas, Brandon Bamburg is a country music singer-songwriter and a U.S. Navy veteran. After serving five years in the Navy, Brandon decided to pursue a career as a country musician. He has performed dozens of concerts over the past several years in Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas, and has opened shows for country music legends Bobby Bare and Leona Williams. His style is influenced by the music of classic country singer-songwriters Merle Haggard, Waylon Jennings, George Strait, Alan Jackson, and more.
Jeezy and K. Michelle will co-headline this special concert. Jeezy is touring in support of his 2020 album, The Recession 2. K. Michelle is touring in support of her new album, I'm The Problem. They'll be joined by special guest Lloyd.
Fort Worth Stockyards will present John Wayne Day, celebrating John Wayne's Birthday with live music, cowboy entertainment, family-fun activities, and more. Members of the Wayne Family will be in attendance for treats, lawn games and more at the John Wayne: "An American Experience" exhibit.
In 1942, as the United States found itself embroiled in a world war, it faced a severe shortage of pilots. In response, two groups of women's pilots formed, creating civilian groups to ferry planes overseas and free up male pilots for combat missions. These groups merged in 1943 and became the Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASPs).
