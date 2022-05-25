Tokoloshe: A South African Ghost Story

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. A native of Rockwall, Texas, Brandon Bamburg is a country music singer-songwriter and a U.S. Navy veteran. After serving five years in the Navy, Brandon decided to pursue a career as a country musician. He has performed dozens of concerts over the past several years in Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas, and has opened shows for country music legends Bobby Bare and Leona Williams. His style is influenced by the music of classic country singer-songwriters Merle Haggard, Waylon Jennings, George Strait, Alan Jackson, and more.

