Sen. Joe Manchin’s climate and energy gang met for the fifth time yesterday, but after a month of talks, they emerged no closer to putting pen to paper on a bipartisan bill. The group led by the West Virginia Democrat again discussed a hodgepodge of pro-fossil fuel and greenhouse gas emissions reduction policies with little hard agreement on what, exactly, an eventual bill would look like, according to senators in the room.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO