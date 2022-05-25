ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBTW News13

Robeson County police department making officers more visible at town’s schools in wake of Texas shooting

By Dennis Bright
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yZiaq_0fpi5iWP00

ST. PAULS, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County community is planning to make its police officers more visible around its schools in the aftermath of Tuesday’s mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

In a Facebook post last Tuesday night, the St. Pauls Police Department expressed “sincere condolences” to those Uvalde, Texas. The department said its decision to have an increased presence at schools was made to “ensure the safety of our children at schools in St. Pauls.”

The post did not mention any direct threat to any of the community’s schools and instead asked residents to be vigilant about reporting suspicious activity.

📲 Download the free News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for breaking news alerts in your inbox.
💻 View top stories on wbtw.com for the Myrtle Beach, Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.

“No parent should have to feel scared to send their child off to school in the morning and our hope is that our extra presence at the schools will help put your mind at ease,” the department said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 4

Bjourn Ragnar
3d ago

We the people have a front row seat to watch our great country crumbling before our eyes. God Bless the United States Of America

Reply
5
Judy Lee Bell
3d ago

United States of America put God back in this world. the United States has taken God out and look what's going on in the world I am so sorry to hear what happened in Texas schools praying for the families praying for the friends praying for the teachers prayer for it all but most of all people need to call on the name of Jesus if you don't believe in Jesus Christ that's you but I believe in Jesus Christ.

Reply
3
Related
wpde.com

Rumors lead to extra officers at Chesterfield County school

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Rumors related to possible threats at McBee High School have led to additional officers on campus Friday, according to the Chesterfield County School District. Officials said the school administration and the school resource officer have been working together and have “found no credibility to...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC
cbs17

2nd arrest made in road rage shootout that injured dump truck driver in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The second of two drivers who exchanged gunfire in a May 11 road rage incident on Duraleigh Rd. has been arrested, Raleigh police said on Friday. The altercation took place between a dump truck driver, identified as 52-year-old Sylvester Stokes, and the driver of a VW Passat that was identified by police on Friday to be Peter Bruce Domini Ross, 49.
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Shooting#Police#Law Enforcement#Facebook#News13#Wbtw Com#Grand Strand#Wbtw
WBTW News13

1 hospitalized after Laurinburg shooting in store parking lot

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — One person was flown to a hospital Thursday evening after being shot in Laurinburg, according to police. Officers were called at about 9 p.m. to Shop Right Market, located the area of 700 Aberdeen Road, after being told that shots were fired, according to authorities. An alarm at the store had […]
LAURINBURG, NC
WBTW News13

One injured in motorcycle crash near Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured early Saturday morning in a motorcycle crash near Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Crews were called at 12:32 a.m. to the area of 10133 North Kings Highway for a two-vehicle crash, HCFR said. One person was taken to a hospital with injuries. The […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WECT

A cause of death investigation is underway in Columbus County

CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has begun a death investigation after deputies who were investigating leads following a breaking and entering call in Chadbourn May 26, 2022, found a man dead from a gunshot wound. Investigators heard the call about a gunshot wound while in the...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Man shot outside Laurinburg store

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — One person has been hurt in a shooting Thursday night at a store on Aberdeen Road in Laurinburg, according to Captain Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department. Young said, “ Victim is stable and has been transported to another hospital for treatment.“. Several...
LAURINBURG, NC
cbs17

Police warn of traffic problems during Fayetteville drug investigation

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said Thursday that a drug investigation caused traffic problems in the city. Police and fire units could be seen along Hillsboro Street near Windsor Park Thursday afternoon. Police released little information about the investigation. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was also...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WMBF

Marlboro County deputies searching for armed robbery suspect

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee are investigating an armed robbery. The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at around 3 p.m. Saturday at the Citgo gas station in the area of Highway 15-401 and Jennings Street in Bennettsville. Deputies said the suspect...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
WMBF

1 injured in Laurinburg parking lot shooting, suspect wanted

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) - Laurinburg police are searching for the suspect(s) in a Thursday night shooting that sent one to the hospital. On Thursday at approximately 9:00 p.m., officers with the Laurinburg Police Department responded to Shop Right Market 704 Aberdeen Road, in reference to shots fired. While en route, officers were told an alarm sounded at the Shop Right Market.
LAURINBURG, NC
WBTW News13

Crews respond to plane crash in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A pilot was the only person on board a small plane that crashed Saturday afternoon near Grand Strand Airport in North Myrtle Beach, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, the North Myrtle Beach Police Department and Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the crash […]
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Coroner identifies man killed in Dillon County shooting

LATTA, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies were at the scene Friday afternoon of what authorities said was a shooting. The shooting happened in the area of Sunset Drive and Bethea Street Extension near Latta, according to Dillon County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jamie Hamilton. Hamilton said the investigation is being treated as a homicide. Dillon County […]
DILLON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

48K+
Followers
4K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy