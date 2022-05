Editor’s Note: Saturday Salutes recognize the positive efforts of many in North Central West Virginia and the Mountain State. — The approximately 1,200 people who showed up for the WVU Medicine Children’s 18th annual gala to raise funds for the facility. Bayley Millett was honored as 2022 Champion Child. Other award winners included Steve Antoline, Jeff Hostetler, Dr. Renee Saggio and Dr. John Lubicky. The late Dr. William Neal’s work at WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital also was commemorated.

MARION COUNTY, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO