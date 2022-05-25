ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, IA

Jefferson County Construction Project Set to Wrap Up This Week

By Zach Ulin
kciiradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWork on Highway 1 in Jefferson County is nearly complete. The Iowa Department of Transportation...

www.kciiradio.com

kciiradio.com

Washington County Supervisors Approve 28E Agreement for Bridge Grant Application

The Washington County Board of Supervisors approved a new 28E agreement for a federal Department of Transportation grant application. County Engineer Jacob Thorius presented the agreement with the Iowa County Engineers Association Service Bureau and HDR Engineering, Inc. for a Bridge Investment Program grant application. Thorius explained that this is nearly identical to a previous 28E agreement the supervisors approved last year for the RAISE grant that they failed to receive. HDR will provide technical support to the ICEA to develop a single BIP application for eight county bridges that were proposed in the RAISE application. The ICEA has identified Washington County as the BIP grant sponsor and lead applicant. Thorius is seeking to reconstruct the McKains Bridge over the Skunk River crossing on County Road W21, increasing the width from 21.9 feet to 30 feet. Washington shall be responsible for one-eighth of the cost of HDR’s services amounting $62,315.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Disaster Drill Scheduled for Louisa County

The Louisa County Ambulance Service along with several emergency agencies will be conducting a disaster drill next week. Louisa County Ambulance Service Emergency Medical Technician Zack Kendall explains what will be happening during this event, “We have Med Force that flies over our area virtually every single day unless the weather is bad and within our county they fly over three service areas. So what we are doing is we are setting up a mock aircraft down training to just kind of better prepare our county for a response in case something like that ever happens.”
LOUISA COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Grassley to Hold Town Meeting in Louisa County

Senator Chuck Grassley will hold a town meeting on Wednesday, June 1st in Louisa County as part of his annual 99-county tour. The Senator will answer questions and take comments at the Columbus Junction City Hall from 11:15 am -12:15 pm. City Hall is located at 232 2nd Street. (don’t read that part on air, but keep it in online version please)This is Grassley’s 42nd year of visiting every one of Iowa’s 99 counties.
LOUISA COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington City Council Approves Annexation for MSJ Subdivision

The Washington City Council approved the next step for a housing subdivision during their recent meeting. A public hearing was held for annexation of certain properties adjoining the current city limits for the MSJ Subdivision located near Country Club Road. The council approved a development agreement with MSJ, LLC. this March to give a grant not exceeding $800,000 for the development of 30 lots by 2031. The agreement stipulates for the first six units to be completed by 2025. The city has also agreed to conduct a sewer boring of 650 linear feet which shall be completed no later than six months after MSJ has submitted their plans for the development to the planning and zoning commission. The commission is scheduled to meet on June 6th to review a rezoning application for the subdivision and a preliminary plat.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Semi-Rollover Results in Traffic Issues, Second Incident in Louisa County Tuesday

Just after 2a.m. Tuesday, authorities received a report of a semi-rollover on Highway 92 between Grandview and Columbus Junction in Louisa County. Jason Lee Martin of Davenport was traveling westbound when a deer crossed the roadway. Martin swerved to avoid a collision which caused a load shift and the truck to end up in the south ditch on its side. Authorities on the scene were able to help Martin exit the vehicle. Columbus Junction Fire, Columbus Junction Police, Louisa County Ambulance and Louisa County Sheriff’s Office initially reported to the scene. Due to the truck hauling stabilizers, chemical compounds and fuel that was leaking, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources was contacted and Muscatine County Hazmat responded later. At around 5a.m. while crews continued to work to clean up the incident site, traffic was rerouted from the area along county roads X43 and G40 through Letts.
LOUISA COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington County Sees Brief Severe Weather Wednesday

Washington County saw a brief bout of severe weather Wednesday evening. The National Weather Service Quad Cities Office issued a tornado warning for southeast Washington County at 6:42 p.m. and was allowed to expire at about 7 p.m. Two members of the KCII Severe Weather Action Team provided live coverage of the storm, and had the power gone out, KCII would have remained on the air with our backup generator.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Memorial Day Service, Office Closures in Washington

Memorial Day is this coming Monday, the federal holiday which honors those who have died while serving in the United States armed forces. To observe the holiday the Washington County Courthouse, County Recycling Center, Washington City Hall, and the Washington Public Library will all be closed Monday. Garbage pickup will be delayed by one day throughout next week for Washington residents, and Washington County Mini Bus will not operate. Post offices will be closed as well as most banking institutions. American Legion Post 29 will be holding their annual Memorial Day service open to the public at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Washington’s Central Park, with the high school gymnasium as a rain location.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Senior Prank at Iowa City High School causes $8,000 worth of damage

Johnson County says it's having difficulty finding Republicans to work the polls. Benton County's Auditor's Office says it's looking for poll workers from both parties. Grassley interview on second amendment and mental health solutions in wake of shooting. Updated: 5 hours ago. Grassley gives his thoughts on background checks, mental...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Safe Driving, Cooperation Can Save Lives this Motorcycle Safety Month

May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office reminds vehicle drivers and motorists that safe driving and riding practices and cooperation from all road users will help reduce the number of fatalities and injuries on roadways. The number...
kciiradio.com

Candidates Talk “School Choice” at Washington County Forum

Several candidates on contested and uncontested ballots for the June 7th primary election spoke at a Washington County forum hosted by the Washington Chamber of Commerce Wednesday. Chamber Executive Director Michelle Redlinger first allowed candidates running unopposed for county and legislative offices each five minutes to speak about themselves. Republican...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Armed Man Reported Near Fairfield School

A lockdown order was issued for the entire Fairfield School District after dispatch received a call reporting an armed male on the grounds of Pence Elementary School. The Jefferson County Attorney’s Office states Jefferson County Dispatch Center received the call at about 12:40 p.m. Friday, and the lockdown was subsequently issued for all school buildings as well as the Maharishi School. The Fairfield Police Department responded to Pence Elementary in less than three minutes and secured the school. A search was made for a man matching the description with the assistance of a Jefferson County Sheriff’s K9 officer. No parties matching the description of the suspect were immediately located. The school lockdowns were lifted at approximately 1:45 p.m., permitting the release of students. Following the clearing of the emergency response, law enforcement efforts shifted to a criminal investigation of possible brandishing of a firearm on school grounds. The investigation is ongoing. Additional agencies who responded were the Jefferson, Van Buren, Davis, Wapello, Henry, and Washington county sheriff’s offices, special agents from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa State Patrol troopers, Iowa Department of Natural Resources conservation officers, Iowa Department of Transportation officers, Fairfield Fire Department, Care Ambulance, and Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
FAIRFIELD, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

Two Iowa Residents Arrested in Harrison County Wednesday

Two Newton, Iowa residents were arrested in Harrison County Wednesday. At 6:06 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 29-year-old Laci Smith who is facing charges for two felony possessions of a controlled substance for a synthetic narcotic and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Troopers also arrested 34-year-old Tyler Child...
HARRISON COUNTY, MO
KCJJ

Louisa County man accused of stealing trailer(s) from farm near Lone Tree

A Louisa County man faces charges that he stole at least one trailer from a farm near Lone Tree. 47-year-old Larry Ford of Oakville was booked into the Johnson County Jail just before 8:45 Thursday morning. Johnson County deputies say Ford’s silver F350 can be seen on a trail cam driving onto the victim’s farm on Johnson Muscatine Road, between Lone Tree and Nichols, around 1:15pm on March 16th. The truck can later be seen leaving the property while towing the victim’s orange, Gooseneck Round Bale trailer valued at $2,000. A Diamond D livestock trailer was also reportedly missing from the property.
LONE TREE, IA
KCCI.com

Students safe after Iowa school goes on lockdown Friday

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) — Students at Fairfield Community Schools are safe after the schools went into lockdown Friday. KCRG reports that at about 1:30 p.m., Fairfield Schools announced that all Fairfield Community Schools were placed under a Level 2 lockdown in a message on their Facebook page. Jefferson County...
FAIRFIELD, IA
KCRG.com

Single vehicle accident on I-380 Northbound causes dog to run away

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police and the Iowa State Patrol responded to a single-vehicle accident on I-380 Northbound at 7th St. NE. No one was injured but a dog did run away from the vehicle following the accident. The dog is 10 months old, weighs approximately 90 pounds. Ir is a classic American bulldog, colored brown and white with green eyes.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCCI.com

Horses found running free on busy Des Moines street

DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s a scene you wouldn’t expect in the Beaverdale neighborhood of Des Moines. Someone's horses broke free near Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and Prospect Road Tuesday. The horses held up traffic and caused quite the commotion on the street before they were...
DES MOINES, IA
KBUR

Mt. Pleasant woman arrested for meth charges

Keokuk, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Taskforce reports the arrest of a Mt. Pleasant woman on multiple drug-related charges. 33-Year-old Clara Swackhammer of Mt. Pleasant was arrested Monday, May 23rd, in the 300 block of Main Street in Keokuk. Swackhammer was charged with the Delivery of a Controlled Substance of...
KEOKUK, IA
kciiradio.com

Last Chance to See Original Grant Wood Pieces in Washington

A local historian is displaying his collection of original pieces from one of the nation’s most iconic artists and an Iowa native for the last time this month. Michael Zahs’ collection of Grant Wood works is on display at Hills Bank in Washington until June 1st for the public to view for free, “It has over 30 signed pieces by Grant Wood and many of the things in the display were his sister Nan’s and she was the model for American Gothic. And there’s a lot of examples of his work. He did 19 lithographs, I think there are 13 signed lithographs in the collection. There are five paintings that were recently displayed in Kalona but that’s the first time they’ve been displayed, so they’re displayed here and those are original paintings by Grant Wood.”
WASHINGTON, IA

