Norwalk, IA

A special bond: Firefighter helps rescue 5-year-old stuck in slide

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORWALK, Iowa — A Norwalk firefighter and a little boy now have a special bond after a daring slide rescue. Firefighter Mark Muerner helped rescue 5-year-old River over the...

KCCI.com

66-year-old Iowa woman dies in motorcycle crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Iowa — A 66-year-old woman is dead after a motorcycle crash in southwest Iowa. According to the Iowa State Patrol, Jeannine Marie Schomburg-Gourley was a passenger on a motorcycle trike on Saturday morning in Montgomery County. The driver of the trike, Keith Wendell Gourley, of Stanton, was...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Motorcyclist dies from injuries in morning Des Moines crash

DES MOINES, IOWA — A motorcyclist involved in a crash on the south side of Des Moines on Friday morning has died from his injuries, Des Moines Police say. The crash happened at 10:56 a.m. at the intersection of SE 3rd Street and Watrous Avenue. When police arrived on scene they found the motorcyclist with […]
DES MOINES, IA
kjan.com

Central IA man arrested in Ringgold County after being helped by a deputy

(Mount Ayr, Iowa) – A Ringgold County Sheriff’s Deputy observed a man walking west on Highway 2 through the City of Mt. Ayr early this (Friday) morning, ended-up arresting the subject on a drug charge. Authorities say the Deputy stopped at around 2:15-a.m. to see if the man needed help. The subject, identified as 23-year-old Roman Wendel Vanessen, of Norwalk, mentioned he had no where to stay, and that his belongings were at his girlfriend’s apartment.
RINGGOLD COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Firefighters use rope to rescue stranded Iowa kayaker

AMES, Iowa — An Iowa kayaker was rescued Friday night after her kayak capsized in the South Skunk River. Ames Fire Department responded to North River Valley Park, 725 East 13th St., at 5:50 p.m. The kayaker had capsized in the rapids at the low head dam site and...
AMES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Two Vehicle Crash Results in Injuries Near Jefferson Saturday Morning

A two vehicle crash resulted in injuries Saturday morning in Greene County. Sheriff Jack Williams tells Raccoon Valley Radio the crash was between an SUV and a tractor on Highway 30, east of Sparky’s in Jefferson after 9am. Both lanes of the highway were temporarily closed as crews were on scene. Williams says the driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries and was taken to Greene County Medical Center by Greene County Ambulance. He adds the both lanes are back open.
JEFFERSON, IA
WHO 13

Toddler hurt at Des Moines church daycare, employee jailed

DES MOINES, Iowa – A child endangerment charge has been filed against a Des Moines woman accused of injuring a child at a church daycare where she worked. Daija Dentis, 20, was booked into the Polk County Jail Wednesday afternoon on a charge of child endangerment-bodily injury, a Class D felony. According to online court […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Popular kids ride in Des Moines is open again

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines favorite for kids is open for a summer of fun. The Heritage Carousel at Union Park is turning again. Kids got their first ride of the season today, starting this morning when the carousel opened.
DES MOINES, IA
977thebolt.com

Truck catches on fire in Dakota City

Dakota City, IA – If you were around the Humboldt or Dakota City areas this afternoon, you may have heard or seen the Humboldt Fire Department on route to a scene in Dakota City for a truck fire. Humboldt Fire Chief Jim Gronbach provided an update to KHBT on...
DAKOTA CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa Girl Scout cabin can't be saved

CRESTON, Iowa — The fight to save a 100-year-old Girl Scout cabin in Creston may be ending. The city of Creston Parks and Recreation Board voted in December to destroy the old building at McKinley Park, but that plan was put on hold when the Creston Girl Scouts stepped in and said it would raise the $15,000 needed to repair the cabin. A committee was then formed to lead the effort.
CRESTON, IA
104.5 KDAT

Century-Old Iowa Girl Scout Cabin Will Officially Be Demolished

Despite efforts to save this century-old girl scout cabin, the Creston News says it's being demolished and coming down. An agreement between the Creston Parks & Recreation Department and the Save the Girl Scout Cabin committee was reached, determining it would be a liability to restore the 97-year-old building, which as we told you in a story several months ago, needed "a new roof, concrete, flooring, doors, and windows due to the extensive deterioration". Even with an anonymous donation offered, the repairs were going to total around $50,000.
CRESTON, IA
WHO 13

Police: 14-year-old fired gun in Marshalltown dispute

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa – A 14-year-old is in custody facing multiple charges after Marshalltown police say he fired a gun during an altercation at a city park. The incident happened Monday night at Arnold Park in the 100 block of South 7th Street, according to the Marshalltown Police Department. Officers were called to the park on […]
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
WHO 13

Arrest made in Urbandale road rage shooting incident

URBANDALE, IOWA — A Des Moines man is facing charges for allegedly firing a gun into a vehicle during a road rage incident earlier this week. It happened Wednesday at 7:20 a.m. near the Highway 141 offramp from I-80/35. The victim reported their vehicle being hit by one gunshot during the incident, no one was […]
URBANDALE, IA

