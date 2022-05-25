ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

A traffic collision in Kern County led to injuries (Kern County, CA)

 3 days ago

Minor injuries were reported following a traffic collision Monday afternoon in Kern County. As per the initial information, the rollover crash took place at around 4:00 p.m. near Ray Street and Norris Road [...]

