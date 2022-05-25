ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police increase presence at Monroe County schools following deadly mass shooting in Texas

By Wwj Newsroom
 3 days ago

MONROE COUNTY (WWJ) -- As a result of Tuesday's deadly mass shooting at a Texas elementary school, police are stepping up patrols at schools in Monroe County.

Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough announced on Tuesday there would be an increased police presence at all schools in the area beginning on Wednesday.

This all comes after Tuesday's tragic event at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

The Sheriff's Office said they'll be working in conjunction with Michigan State Police, Monroe City Police, Monroe County Intermediate School District and other local law enforcement to provide increased patrols throughout the end of the school year as a precaution.

"The safety of our schools, children and citizens remain a priority," said Goodnough. "It is the mission of law enforcement and school officials to ensure a safe and secure environment for all students and citizens."

Although Monroe County officials say their schools haven't received any targeted threats, they note that it's important for citizens and children to be aware and remain vigilant and cautious in the wake of this violence.

The Monroe County Sheriff is reminding people to report any suspicious activity by phone, text, email or through the OK 2 SAY student safety program.

