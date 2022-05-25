Congress Has Not Passed Any Gun Control Legislation Since Sandy Hook
The May 24 shooting in Uvalde was the deadliest shooting at an elementary school in ten years since Sandy Hook. What has happened since...www.newsweek.com
The May 24 shooting in Uvalde was the deadliest shooting at an elementary school in ten years since Sandy Hook. What has happened since...www.newsweek.com
Another Massacre of Children in School that could have been avoided, with the renewal of the Assault Weapons Ban in 2004, and Republicans consider themselves to be "Good Christians".
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 2