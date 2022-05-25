ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Sunny and 70, drier weather returns

By Chris Tomer
 3 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting sunny skies on Wednesday with Front Range highs around 70. The normal high right now in Denver is 75.

The mountains will also have drier weather with sun and temperatures in the 50s.

The Memorial Day Denver forecast seen below features a dry sunny morning and a 20% chance for t-storms. Highs around 80.

Memorial Day Denver forecast.

Thursday through Saturday will sit in the 70s and 80s in Denver.

An afternoon thunderstorm pattern is expected Sunday and runs through most of next week. The daily chance for thunderstorms is 20%. Highs cool off into the 70s.

