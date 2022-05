BURRILLVILLE – In a few days, we will be facing the start of the hurricane and severe weather season here in New England. Starting Wednesday, June 1, we should be preparing ourselves for high impact storms making their way to our region from the Atlantic Ocean. The entire east coast will be under this weather threat until later this fall. Weather forecasters are expecting six to ten severe hurricanes, and weather conditions that will directly impact our safety, property and lives.

BURRILLVILLE, RI ・ 13 HOURS AGO