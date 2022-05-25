ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, IA

Top 5 Finishes for Pella, Knoxville Boys Golf at State

By Andrew Schneider
kniakrls.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleADM – 665. Pella’s Will Simpson finished his incredible career as the runner-up in Class 3A, ten strokes off of back-to-back winner Hogan Hansen of Waverly-Shell Rock. Knoxville’s Evan Smith was a medalist, tying for 4th...

www.kniakrls.com

Comments / 0

Related
kniakrls.com

Leisure’s 15Ks Power Knoxville Baseball Past Pella

Beau Leisure threw a 15 strikeout two hit gem and the Knoxville Baseball Squad got one of its biggest wins in recent memory with a 2-0 win over Pella, giving the Dutch their first loss of the season as heard live on KNIA and KRLS. The game’s first three innings was a pitching stalemate between Leisure and Pella starter Keegan Hansen as both teams combined for just three baserunners with Pella owning all three. But the Panthers broke through in the 4th with two runs when Luke Spaur bunted safely followed by Trenton Kingery ripping an RBI triple followed by a couple batters later by Dakota Ramsey’s RBI single to make the score 2-0. Leisure did the rest, striking out the side in the 5th and recording the final of his 15 Ks for the game’s final out.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Softball Continues Hot Start to 2022

The Pella softball team made short work of their Friday night contest, using two big frames to earn a 10-0, five-inning win over Grand View Christian. A six-run second and four-run third was all the support Ella Corbin needed as she gave up just three baserunners, striking out four. Thea Wisse was 3-for-4 with three runs batted in and Ava Curry was on base in all four of her plate appearances, and her lone hit was a two-run double to go with three walks.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

State Singles and Doubles Tournament Features Local Athletes

A Pella singles player and doubles duo from Norwalk are 2-1 after day one of the State Singles and Doubles Tennis Tournament, while a Knoxville duo had their great careers end. Emily Blom won her first match against Allison Pavlovec (6-2, 6-3), but dropped her second to #3 seed Ella...
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Baseball Splits with East; Softball Falls in Ranked Matchup

It was a mixed Friday of results for the Indianola summer teams heading into the Memorial Day weekend, as the baseball team split with Des Moines East, winning game one 6-3 and falling in game two 5-4, while the #3 in 4A softball team fell to #9 in 5A Southeast Polk by a 4-3 score in a delayed opening day.
INDIANOLA, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
City
Knoxville, IA
City
Webster, IA
City
Webster City, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
State
Washington State
City
Pella, IA
City
Washington, IA
City
Waverly, IA
Pella, IA
Sports
Knoxville, IA
Sports
City
Solon, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Summer Teams Continue Strong Starts

The Pella baseball team continued its early season roll with a six-inning, 12-2 win over Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, while the Dutch softball team hit the road and knocked off PCM 7-3 Thursday evening. A slow three innings offensively for the Dutch to start flipped quickly with a seven-run 4th in baseball. Keegan...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Twin Cedars Softball Drubs Orient-Macksburg

The Twin Cedars Softball Squad for the second straight night made quick work of a Bluegrass Conference opponent with a 17-3 win over Orient-Macksburg. The Sabers had 13 hits led by Jetta Sterner’s three while Chloe Durian drove in three runs with Cristen Durian getting a pinch hit home run. Ali Mockenhaupt got the win. Twin Cedars is 2-1 and will host Moravia on Tuesday.
CEDAR, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Softball Ends Perfect Week With Win Over Newton

The Knoxville Softball Squad made it two wins over the Little Hawkeye Conference teams this week as the Panthers doubled up Newton 8-4 on Friday night. The Cardinals took the early lead and had a 3-0 advantage before Knoxville would score three in the top of the third to tie it and get some distance with a five run 5th. Ciara Heffron earned the win going five innings allowing seven hits and striking out seven. Jadyn Streigle, who put in a full day of tennis at the class 1A State Doubles Tournament made it back to pitch the final two innings of relief. Hannah Dunkin, Brittany Bacorn, Heffron, and Ashlyn Finarty led the Knoxville hit parade with two each. The Panthers are 2-0 on the season and will host Washington in a varsity double header on Wednesday.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Christian Summer Teams Dominate Des Moines Christian

The Pella Christian baseball and softball teams went on the road Friday night and dominated rival Des Moines Christian. The Eagles softball squad cruised to a 17-2 victory, while the baseball team tamed the Lions in a 15-2 win. The Pella Christian softball team grabbed the upper hand right away...
PELLA, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Solon
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Hosts Pella In The Baseball Version Of The Red Rock Rivalry

The Red Rock Rivalry heads to the baseball diamond on Panther Drive tonight as Pella visits Knoxville. Both teams are coming in on winning streaks with Knoxville taking its last three games after a 1-2 first week while Pella has bolted out of the gates with a 6-0 record. Panthers Coach Turner Devore tells KNIA/KRLS Sports his pitching staff will need to step up big tonight and moving forward and cut down on free passes.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella State Sports Update – 5-25-2022

Another remarkable spring has the athletes from Pella High School continues this week. Pella Boys Soccer Tames Bloodhounds; Back to State. It’s back-to-back trips to state as the #8 Pella boys soccer team controlled Fort Madison 3-0 Wednesday night. It’s the 7th appearance in program history and was earned as the Dutch continued a balanced offensive approach and held off an aggressive Bloodhounds attack defensively. Scoring first was Austin Bone in the 26th minute after a difficult stretch where Fort Madison dominated possession. That seemed to break the game open, and with five minutes left until halftime, a perfectly placed corner from Teddy Apostolopoulos set up Isaac Semini for a critical second score. Levi Van Dusseldorp put the icing on the cake in the 57th minute to effectively end the contest, with the Dutch defense tightening up from there. Van Dusseldorp says an experienced bunch of Dutch have high expectations entering next week’s state tournament. Pella opens on Wednesday, June 1st, as the #1 overall seed, and will take on #8 Spencer at the Cownie Sports Complex in Des Moines at 2:30 p.m.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Norwalk baseball team improves to 4-4

The Norwalk baseball team evened its record at 4-4 overall on Friday night with an impressive 7-1 non-conference win at Gilbert. The Warriors opened the game in solid fashion by scoring three runs in the top of the first inning and later posted a four-spot in the fourth. Gilbert, which dropped to 3-2 on the season, scored its lone run in the bottom of the sixth.
NORWALK, IA
kniakrls.com

Twin Cedars Takes Both Diamond Games From Melcher-Dallas

Twin Cedars won on both diamonds in the battle for Southern Marion County on Thursday night as the softball Sabers won in three innings 12-0 while the baseball Sabers took down Melcher-Dallas 5-2. On the softball diamond the Sabers scored two in the 1st, three in the 2nd inning and slammed the door shut in the 3rd with seven runs to invoke the 12 runs after three innings mercy rule. Grace Bailey’s short night added up to just nine batters faced allowing one hit, three strikeouts and no walks getting the win. Coach Zack Dunkin told KNIA/KRLS Sports after a pep talk about their approach at the plate, his team had better at bats to end the game.
MELCHER-DALLAS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Knoxville Boys Golf#Dutch#Panthers#Adm#Waverly Shell Rock
kniakrls.com

Maasdam And Streigle Begin State Doubles Tournament Today

A Knoxville Girls Tennis Doubles team will begin the class 1A State Doubles Meet today in Iowa City. Seniors Jadyn Streigle and Olivia Maasdam will take on the defending state champions from Cedar Rapids Xavier in first round action. They both know there is no pressure on them and they just have to play their game and see what happens and hope to go as far as they can, but they will also take it all in and enjoy the experience.
IOWA CITY, IA
kniakrls.com

With Brown Absent, 410 Drivers Look To Take Advantage at Knoxville

It is another night of racing at the Knoxville Raceway as the Memorial Day weekend ramps up. With no Brian Brown tonight, who is racing in Pennsylvania, the 410 drivers that are behind him in points have a chance to not only make up ground but to take the points after tonight’s action. Justin Henderson, Austin McCarl and last week’s winner Aaron Reutzel all have a chance to come away with the points lead after tonight. The 360s has been a back-and-forth between Terry McCarl and Clint Garner with Garner holding a 66 point lead, while the top three in Pro Sprints Tyler Gronenendyk, Mike Mayberry, and Brandon Worthington. Listen for live coverage on KNIA starting with Live Track Side at 5:00 and Race Nights Live at 7:00.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Melcher-Dallas Softball Wins; Baseball Falls To Moravia

The Melcher-Dallas Boys and Girls of Summer had opposite results Friday night in Moravia with the girls winning 7-3 and the boys taking on the chin 15-4. The softball squad got the scoring going early when Summer Karpan doubled in a run. After the Mohawks evened things up in their half of the 1st, the Saints pulled away for good in 3rd with two runs highlighted by a BrieAnna Remster two RBI single. Remster also got the win going the distance allowing three runs on just two hits and mowing down 13 Moravia batters. On the flip side of the summer sports complex at Moravia, it started poorly for the Saints and never got any better in a 15-4 loss with 12 of the MoHawk runs in the 1st inning. Cole Metz was the lone Saint with more than one hit. He along with Max Enfield, Trevor Rabb, and Tristan Bennett got RBIs. Logan Godfrey took the loss lasting just one inning. The Softball Saints are 2-1 while the baseball Saints are 0-2. Both teams will host Mormon Trail on Tuesday.
MORAVIA, IA
kniakrls.com

Briggs Brothers 2nd; Pella Boys Soccer on to State

Another remarkable spring continues for Pella High School athletes. Caleb and Jack Briggs placed 2nd in the Class 1A State Doubles Tournament Wednesday; teammates Cameron Rowe and Cashen Thompson finished in 8th. Alejo Marcon of Pella Christian placed 5th individually in the singles bracket. The Pella boys soccer team qualified...
PELLA, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
kniakrls.com

Norwalk to Host Pella in Regional Finals

A return trip to state is on the line for the #3 Norwalk girls soccer team as they welcome conference rival Pella to town this evening. The 15-3 Warriors defeated the Dutch 1-0 earlier this season on April 12th and dominated Oskaloosa 10-0 on their way to the finals. Jojo Bice has 40 goals and will look to work past 2021 All-State Goalkeeper Haley Van Houweling of the Dutch. Abby Warner scored all five goals for Pella as they defeated Iowa City Liberty 5-1 Monday. The Class 2A Region 5 finals will be played at Norwalk Warrior Stadium, with the matchup beginning at 6 p.m.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Christian Girls Soccer Competes for Spot at State Tonight

For the third time in the last five seasons, the Pella Christian girls soccer team sits on the doorstep of the State Tournament. Standing in the way of the Eagles and the State Tournament is #5 ranked Nevada. In a rematch of the 2019 Regional Final match, Pella Christian faces...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Shooting Club Competes at International Skeet Event

The Scholastic Clay Target Program held championship events for International Skeet and International Bunker Trap the past two weekends. These events are the same as what are competed in at the Olympics. International Skeet was held May 14-15 at the New Pioneer Gun Club, in Waukee. Logan Bruxvoort, from the...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella City Band Returning This Summer

The Pella City Band is open to any and all Pella High and Pella Christian alumni, and local community members. There is no cost to participate, no audition, and instruments can be provided if necessary. The band rehearses every Wednesday in June and July starting on June 8th. Rehearsals are at 7:00pm at Pella Middle School, and the group performs every Thursday in June and July starting on June 9th. Performances are at 8:00pm at the Tulip Toren.
PELLA, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy