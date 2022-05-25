ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Farewell Party For Rainbow Young Being Held As He Moves To New York City

By Dave "Wheels" Wheeler
 3 days ago
Utica New York's legendary unofficial Mayor Rainbow Young is moving to New York City. Utica will celebrate Rainbow with a farewell party. Rainbow is Utica's street musician and local celebrity who is often seen around bars on Varick Street playing various instruments, hanging out at trivia nights, and playing his guitar...

Syracuse.com

Grandma Brown’s update: Central NY heads into another summer without its favorite baked beans

Mexico, N.Y. -- Backyard barbecues will be missing a Central New York favorite once again this Memorial Day: Grandma Brown’s Baked Beans. The company that made the baked beans in the Oswego County village of Mexico for more than 80 years halted production early in the coronavirus pandemic. And Sandra Brown, the granddaughter of company founder Lulu Brown, says she doesn’t know when -- or if -- it will restart.
MEXICO, NY
whcuradio.com

BREAKING: Avoid 300 block of West Seneca Street in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Officials are asking pedestrians and traffic to avoid the area near the 300 block of West Seneca Street. The area is being taped off and will be closed for some time. No further details have been shared at this time.
ITHACA, NY
PIX11

Three Take 5 tickets worth over $19K sold in New York State

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The New York Lottery announced that three top-prize winning tickets were sold for Take 5 drawings on May 25. There were two winning tickets sold for the May 25 Take 5 evening drawing, one was sold in Brooklyn and the other was sold in Elmhurst. The winning numbers of the drawing […]
94.3 Lite FM

What’s the Hottest Temperature Ever Recorded in New York State?

As summer approaches, many are already planning their next vacation or a day at the beach. Of course, you're going to want to bring plenty of sunscreens to help block those ultraviolet rays. According to Extreme Weather Watch, Poughkeepsie had 20 days that were 90 degrees or higher in 2021, and 31 days in 2020. But how can it really get in the Hudson Valley or the whole state, for that matter? What is the all-time record for the hottest day in New York state? It might surprise you.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Good Morning, Brooklyn: Friday, May 27, 2022

ANOTHER THEFT RING TAKEN DOWN: A massive retail theft operation in New York City that stole and resold millions of dollars in goods has been taken out of commission, announced New York City Mayor Eric Adams and New York Attorney General Letitia James. Following a three-year investigation, law enforcement seized more than $3.8 million worth of stolen retail items from the enterprise’s alleged boss, Roni Rubinov; more than 550 stolen gift and cash cards; and more than $300,000 in cash.
BROOKLYN, NY
Victim Allegedly Robbed, Dragged Across Parking Lot by Car at Gas Station in New Hartford

Authorities are asking for help from the public as they continue to investigate a robbery that took place yesterday. The New Hartford Police Department says officers were called at approximately 10:40pm on Friday, May 27, 2022 to the Cliff's located at 17 Genesee Street in New Hartford. The initial call had been a report of a robbery that had taken place. Injuries to a woman at the scene had been reported as well.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse 8th grader says he brought gun to school for protection; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for May 26)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 78; Low: 65. Cloudy and breezy. 5-day forecast. FIRST LOOK: FROM ITALY, TO NYC, TO CNY: Claudio Bueti, 68, moved to Brooklyn in 1973 from his home in Calabria, a region in southern Italy. That’s when he opened his first restaurant, and he’s been cooking family recipes in kitchens ever since. Over the past 40 years, he’s owned six pizzerias in New York City. After he and his wife Antonella moved to Central New York to be near family, it didn’t take Claudio long to decide he needed to keep working, so he moved a brick-lined Attios oven from 7th Avenue to a strip mall in Liverpool. “I’ve been making pizza for 40 years. It was the best pizza in New York City. Just you wait.” Check out his new place. (Charlie Miller photo)
EDUCATION
Kookie’s Set To Open A Delicious Fourth Location In Utica New York

In December of 2019, it was announced that Kookie's Q was expanding out of the Adirondack Bank Center to take over the vacant space at 51 North Genesee St. in North Utica. They recently announced their third location at the Palm Springs Mini Golf Course in Marcy - and are now revealing they have a fourth location to be opening soon.
UTICA, NY
PIX11

NYC sues companies for damage to Queens firehouse

ELMHURST, Queens (PIX11) — Firefighters are a beloved part of the neighborhood and the firehouse represents safety and security. But in Elmhurst, Queens along Grand Avenue, the building that houses the FDNY is showing some wear and tear. Neighbors fear it may have to close. The city says the structure needs to be rebuilt or […]
QUEENS, NY
Daily News

Suicides spike on NYC subways as MTA embarks on new effort to save lives

As a downtown No. 1 train pulled into the 79th St. station on the Upper West Side in early December, a man standing on the platform leaped in front of it, killing himself. “He took one look at me, he looked at the train and he jumped right into my windshield,” said the train’s operator, Kevin, who asked to only be identified by his first name. “He hit the train and he bounced back onto the ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WIBX 950

New York State Has Seized Thousands Of Guns This Year, Increasing Monthly

New York State has increased its efforts to get illegal guns off the streets and out of the hands of potential criminals. At the second meeting of the Intra-State Gun Tracing Consortium at the New York State Intelligence Center in East Greenbush, Governor Kathy Hochul provided an update on how many guns have been taken off the streets. Since January, thousands of illegal guns have been seized, including 'ghost guns,' which according to the Brady Untied organization are preferred by those with criminal motives, since they are virtually untraceable,
POLITICS
Popular Central NY Park Unveils New Adult Fitness Playground

Getting exercise outdoors is something a lot of Central New Yorkers enjoy doing when the weather is nice. We've been graced with some pretty beautiful temperatures and sunshine the past two weeks. Now, patrons of one city in the area get to enjoy the outdoors for exercise more thanks to a grant to promote physical fitness.
OSWEGO, NY
WNYT

OCFS announces new mobile units across NY state

The Office of Children and Family Services has announced the launch of mobile response units across the state. One of the units will be in Albany. OCFS says the staff will develop community-based family support to reduce child maltreatment, address children's safety and preserve the family unit when possible.
ALBANY, NY
