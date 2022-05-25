ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Farewell Party For Rainbow Young Being Held As He Moves To New York City

By Dave "Wheels" Wheeler
WIBX 950
WIBX 950
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Utica New York's legendary unofficial Mayor Rainbow Young is moving to New York City. Utica will celebrate Rainbow with a farewell party. Rainbow is Utica's street musician and local celebrity who is often seen around bars on Varick Street playing various instruments, hanging out at trivia nights, and playing his guitar...

wibx950.com

Comments / 0

Related
WIBX 950

Monumental: NYC Removes Last Public Payphone, What About the Hudson Valley?

It's the end of an era, as the last public payphone in Manhattan was removed this week. Oh, the payphone. Many a great memory as a young kid in the Hudson Valley whether it was going to the Putnam Plaza in Carmel, NY, and using the payphone outside of Grand Union to call up the pre-recorded Coach Kurt's Wrestling hotline to get the latest pro wrestling news or making prank calls from any of the various payphones around the area at the time, we loved payphones and we used them often. Also for just everyday contact with friends and family of course as cell phones weren't around yet.
MANHATTAN, NY
Romesentinel.com

Street musician bids farewell to Utica

UTICA — With his rainbow-strapped guitar and new saxophone, Rainbow Young greeted everyone outside of the door of The Hub Eatery to say goodbye and rip one last tune during his going away party on Thursday night. Utica’s famous celebrity and street musician said he plans on leaving for...
UTICA, NY
WIBX 950

New York State Looks To Make Holiday Travel Easier

Temporary lane closures for road and bridge construction projects on New York State highways will be suspended now until 6:00AM on Tuesday, May 31 to ease travel through the Memorial Day Weekend. Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement on Friday. "Memorial Day is a great time of year to travel...
UTICA, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Good Morning, Brooklyn: Friday, May 27, 2022

ANOTHER THEFT RING TAKEN DOWN: A massive retail theft operation in New York City that stole and resold millions of dollars in goods has been taken out of commission, announced New York City Mayor Eric Adams and New York Attorney General Letitia James. Following a three-year investigation, law enforcement seized more than $3.8 million worth of stolen retail items from the enterprise’s alleged boss, Roni Rubinov; more than 550 stolen gift and cash cards; and more than $300,000 in cash.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Utica, NY
Government
City
Rome, NY
City
Utica, NY
New York City, NY
Government
WIBX 950

Victim Allegedly Robbed, Dragged Across Parking Lot by Car at Gas Station in New Hartford

Authorities are asking for help from the public as they continue to investigate a robbery that took place yesterday. The New Hartford Police Department says officers were called at approximately 10:40pm on Friday, May 27, 2022 to the Cliff's located at 17 Genesee Street in New Hartford. The initial call had been a report of a robbery that had taken place. Injuries to a woman at the scene had been reported as well.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
WIBX 950

New York State Liquor Stores May Legally Be Able To Open Earlier

I've never understood why old-school liquor laws still apply to modern-day society. Having lived in many different states I've been subjected to all types of liquor laws. In North Carolina, for instance, all the liquor stores are called ABC stores and they are owned by the state. In Arizona, you can buy liquor in the grocery store. In Florida, you can't buy a 40-ounce bottle of malt liquor or beer.
POLITICS
Syracuse.com

Syracuse 8th grader says he brought gun to school for protection; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for May 26)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 78; Low: 65. Cloudy and breezy. 5-day forecast. FIRST LOOK: FROM ITALY, TO NYC, TO CNY: Claudio Bueti, 68, moved to Brooklyn in 1973 from his home in Calabria, a region in southern Italy. That’s when he opened his first restaurant, and he’s been cooking family recipes in kitchens ever since. Over the past 40 years, he’s owned six pizzerias in New York City. After he and his wife Antonella moved to Central New York to be near family, it didn’t take Claudio long to decide he needed to keep working, so he moved a brick-lined Attios oven from 7th Avenue to a strip mall in Liverpool. “I’ve been making pizza for 40 years. It was the best pizza in New York City. Just you wait.” Check out his new place. (Charlie Miller photo)
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moving To New York#Central New York#New York Area#Utica New York
WIBX 950

Kookie’s Set To Open A Delicious Fourth Location In Utica New York

In December of 2019, it was announced that Kookie's Q was expanding out of the Adirondack Bank Center to take over the vacant space at 51 North Genesee St. in North Utica. They recently announced their third location at the Palm Springs Mini Golf Course in Marcy - and are now revealing they have a fourth location to be opening soon.
UTICA, NY
Daily News

Suicides spike on NYC subways as MTA embarks on new effort to save lives

As a downtown No. 1 train pulled into the 79th St. station on the Upper West Side in early December, a man standing on the platform leaped in front of it, killing himself. “He took one look at me, he looked at the train and he jumped right into my windshield,” said the train’s operator, Kevin, who asked to only be identified by his first name. “He hit the train and he bounced back onto the ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WIBX 950

New York State Has Seized Thousands Of Guns This Year, Increasing Monthly

New York State has increased its efforts to get illegal guns off the streets and out of the hands of potential criminals. At the second meeting of the Intra-State Gun Tracing Consortium at the New York State Intelligence Center in East Greenbush, Governor Kathy Hochul provided an update on how many guns have been taken off the streets. Since January, thousands of illegal guns have been seized, including 'ghost guns,' which according to the Brady Untied organization are preferred by those with criminal motives, since they are virtually untraceable,
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
WIBX 950

Popular Central NY Park Unveils New Adult Fitness Playground

Getting exercise outdoors is something a lot of Central New Yorkers enjoy doing when the weather is nice. We've been graced with some pretty beautiful temperatures and sunshine the past two weeks. Now, patrons of one city in the area get to enjoy the outdoors for exercise more thanks to a grant to promote physical fitness.
OSWEGO, NY
WIBX 950

📷 GALLERY: New York Town Names From Around The World

This is a fun list. It seems that Upstate New York is sort of like its own United Nations. Well, in name only. Why are so many places in Upstate New York named for faraway lands and cities? The answer is for various reasons. Some of our towns are named for them to pay tribute to early settlers and immigrants who came from other countries to settle in Upstate New York (such as Rotterdam, New York). Others are named randomly, perhaps because they like the sound of the international country or city. Others, well, we really have no idea how the name was picked.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
uticaphoenix.net

Local News: Utica Pre-Juneteenth Kickoff Event to be Held at Kemble St. Park

Utica, NY—On June 11th 2022 Motivated Minds along with Hoops & Dreams/ Patrick Johnson will be celebrating their 2nd Pre-Juneteenth Kickoff Event. This event is to bring awareness to the actual Holiday of Juneteenth (June 19th) and to celebrate our youth through their talents, and basketball skills. The organizations...
UTICA, NY
TravelNoire

The History Of The West Indian Day Parade, Returning To Brooklyn This Summer

Much to the excitement of many locals and tourists, the summer parades in New York City will resume. One of the most vibrant is the West Indian Day Parade (or the Labor Day Parade), a celebration of Caribbean heritage. Vendors selling all kinds of goods flank Brooklyn‘s Eastern Parkway, and the smell of Caribbean delicacies wafts through the air. And let’s not forget the young men selling nutcrackers that can knock you on your backside.
BROOKLYN, NY
WIBX 950

13 Hilariously Bad Reviews of New York State Parks

Nature Is Calling! And You Can Answer at Any of These 10 Great New York Parks. Now that warmer weather is here, we encourage you to start thinking about visiting some of New York's great parks. Here are ten parks, some are smaller and a bit off the grid, that we think you should consider for a summer of 2022 visit!
TRAVEL
WIBX 950

Oneida Nation Invests Big in Summer Fun at Sylvan Beach

A prominent New York powerhouse is opening a new project in Sylvan Beach, some of which will be ready for Memorial Day weekend. Joel Barkin, Vice President of Communications of the Oneida Indian Nation (OIN), says, "The Nation leadership always saw the potential of what could be Sylvan Beach...We are well along the way and The Cove will be a big piece of that."
SYLVAN BEACH, NY
WIBX 950

WIBX 950

Marcy, NY
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy