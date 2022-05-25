ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Education MN teachers union: Lawmakers should return to St. Paul for special session

By Don Haney
 3 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS – The head of Education Minnesota says lawmakers should come back to Saint Paul for a special session to pass an E-12 public school funding package...

$200M+ for rural broadband in Minnesota ag budget bill

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Over $200 million to expand broadband Internet access, particularly in rural Minnesota, is a key feature of an agriculture budget bill Gov. Tim Walz signed into law Thursday. Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation is applauding the move. “Broadband isn’t a ‘nice to have’ thing anymore,” spokeswoman...
MINNESOTA STATE
News from NE Minnesota: U.S. House Committee Proposal, Flooding & Census Overcount

On the Friday Morning Show, Heidi talks with Marshall Helmberger the editor of the Timberjay Newspaper. This week they talk about the U.S. House committees proposed legislation that would expand the mining protection and would prohibit sulfide-based mineral development along a portion of the Superior National Forest located upstream of the BWCA. The hearing was a heated argument between opposing sides, with the committee concluding the hearing without a vote.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bonding bill fails in St. Paul

(St. Paul MN-) Among the casualties of the Sunday night deadline at the Minnesota Legislature was a bonding bill. Local officials were seeking funds for a new water treatment plant in Willmar, an addition to Willmar Middle School for special needs students, improvements to the Glacial Lakes State Trailhead and more. Representative Dean Urdahl is the ranking Republican on the House Bonding Committee...he says they came close to an agreement on a nearly 1.6 billion dollar package, but negotiations broke down on one of the three parts of the bill. Urdahl says they were able to agree on funding for state agencies and on individual projects, but the main sticking point was cash funding for non-profits...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Mutual aid agreement back in effect

MOORHEAD (KFGO/KVRR) – A decades-long agreement that allowed North Dakota law enforcement to assist their counterparts in Minnesota is back in effect after more than a year. The Mutual Aid Agreement was suspended after a ruling by a Minnesota judge who decided that use of force requirements in the two states were not compatible.
MOORHEAD, MN
Minneapolis’ $43 million American Rescue Act spending plan approved

Yesterday, the Minneapolis City Council unanimously voted to approve and adopt the final round of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for the City of Minneapolis. Mayor Jacob Frey’s proposal for the remaining $43 million investment stayed 97% intact, with the City Council shifting allocations for only $1.3 million of the originally proposed investments. Today’s budget approval rounds out the total $271 million amount in federal funding awarded to the City of Minneapolis.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota DNR to provide off-road Track Chairs at 5 state parks

LYND, Minn. (KFGO/KELO) – Off-road wheelchairs are coming soon to five state parks throughout Minnesota. These “Track Chairs” are electric powered chairs that can help disabled visitors explore areas of the state parks in new ways, often on trails that are not suitable for regular wheelchairs. Camden...
MINNESOTA STATE
North Dakota public universities go ‘test optional’

BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota’s public universities will no longer require applicants supply ACT or SAT test scores. The North Dakota Board of Higher Education has voted to permanently drop the requirements starting with applicants for the fall 2023 semester. A number of states and individual colleges have...
EDUCATION
Photos: Waterfalls, rivers deliver a high water rush in northern Minnesota

After a drought caused low flow to rivers and streams in northern Minnesota last summer, the difference in the area’s water bodies this spring is striking. Some streams in northern Minnesota are at their highest levels in decades. Here are some photos capturing the flow by photographers Derek Montgomery and Kerem Yücel:
MINNESOTA STATE
‘It’s bizarre’: Minnesota ghost town still attracting summer visitors

FORESTVILLE, Minnesota (WCCO) -- It was once a thriving community in our state. Now, Forestville’s population is zero. But its buildings remain. In this week’s Finding Minnesota, John Lauritsen takes us on a tour of a treasured ghost town in Fillmore County, near the Iowa border. All across...
‘Age Has To Be Talked About’: Examining Minnesota’s Firearm Age Requirements

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Guns are now the leading cause of death for children in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And it’s not just community shootings, it’s suicides, too. So how old do you have to be to purchase guns in Minnesota, and should that age be looked at? When it comes to getting a driver’s license, drinking alcohol, enlisting in the military, or even renting a car in this country, age is a factor. And it’s no different for buying a gun. “You have to be 18 years old unless it’s a handgun, then you have...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota GOP endorses election denier to oversee elections

Attorney Kim Crockett was endorsed for secretary of state at the state Republican convention in Rochester. Photo by Deena Winter/Minnesota Reformer. Voting rights advocates are alarmed by Minnesota Republicans’ endorsed candidate for secretary of state Kim Crockett, who has called the 2020 election “rigged.”. She played a video...
MINNESOTA STATE
Thanks to overtime, nearly three-fourths of Minneapolis cops made six-figure incomes last year

The Minneapolis Police Department has been hemorrhaging employees — about 300 officers since George Floyd’s police killing two years ago — resulting in exploding overtime. Interim Police Chief Amelia Huffman issued a new MPD policy on May 10 limiting overtime for the rest of 2022.  The post Thanks to overtime, nearly three-fourths of Minneapolis cops made six-figure incomes last year appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

