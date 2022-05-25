ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

PA Sport Trivia (26/05/22)

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

PA SPORT BIRTHDAYS

Steve Pate (golf) – American who had top-10 finishes in all the majors, born 1961.

Zola Budd (athletics) – South African-born runner who ran for Great Britain at 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, born 1966.

Steve Sedgley (soccer) – Former Tottenham, Wolves, Ipswich and Coventry midfielder, born 1968.

Lars Frolander (swimming) – Sweden’s Olympic 100 metres butterfly champion in Sydney 2000, born 1974.

Paul Collingwood (cricket) – former Durham and England all-rounder and 2010 World Twenty20-winning captain, born 1976.

Luca Toni (soccer) – former Fiorentina, Bayern Munich and Palermo striker, part of Italy’s 2006 World Cup-winning side, born 1977.

Dan Parks (rugby union) – former Glasgow and Scotland fly-half, born 1978.

Juan Cuadrado (soccer) – Juventus and Colombia winger, formerly of Chelsea, born 1988.

Franco Cervi (soccer) – Argentina and Celta Vigo midfielder, born 1994.

ON THIS DAY IN SPORT

1863: Britain’s Bob Fitzsimmons, the first boxer to win world titles at three different weights, was born. He reigned as a middleweight, light-heavyweight and heavyweight champion. He died in 1917.

1909: Sir Matt Busby was born. He led Manchester United to three league titles before the Munich air crash in 1958. He came back from this tragedy, leading a rebuilt United team to further league successes and eventually, in 1968, the European Cup. He died in 1994.

1955: Alberto Ascari, Ferrari’s first Formula One world champion, died after crashing a Ferrari sports car during a test at Monza. The 1952 and 1953 champion remains the only Italian to win the world championship for the Maranello team.

1983: Norman Whiteside became the youngest person, at 18 years and 18 days, to score in an FA Cup final when he netted in Manchester United’s replay win over Brighton.

1989: Former Leeds and England player and manager Don Revie died. He was 61.

1999: Manchester United became the first English team to win the treble of Premier League, FA Cup and European Cup after a sensational comeback against Bayern Munich in the Champions League final. United scored twice in stoppage-time to win 2-1 in Barcelona.

2004: Jose Mourinho masterminded Porto’s 3-0 Champions League final win over Monaco. It was his last game in charge before joining Chelsea.

2007: Former England captain David Beckham was recalled by manager Steve McClaren after 10 months out of the international side.

2010: Real Madrid parted company with coach Manuel Pellegrini and confirmed Jose Mourinho would take his place after resolving his contract with Inter Milan.

2015: The England and Wales Cricket Board announced the appointment of Trevor Bayliss as England’s new coach.

2018: Fulham beat Aston Villa 1-0 in the Championship play-off final to earn promotion to the Premier League, with captain Tom Cairney scoring the goal.

2021: Goalkeeper David De Gea missed the decisive kick as Manchester United lost the Europa League final to Villarreal on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

PA SPORT SELECTED TV LISTINGS

Today (Thursday, May 26)

FOOTBALL: Ligue 1 relegation play-off, Auxerre v St Etienne – BT Sport 1 1800.

CRICKET: Women’s T20 Challenge, Velocity v Trailblazers – Sky Sports Cricket 1450.

TENNIS: French Open – Eurosport 1 0930, Eurosport 2 1000.

GOLF: PGA Tour, Charles Schwab Challenge – Sky Sports Golf 2100, Sky Sports Main Event 2230; DP World Tour, Dutch Open – Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event 1230; LPGA Matchplay – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf 0000 (Fri).

DARTS: Premier League Darts – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action 1900.

BASKETBALL: NBA play-offs, Golden State Warriors v Dallas Mavericks – Sky Sports Arena 0200 and Sky Sports Main Event 0300 (Fri).

BASEBALL: MLB, Cincinnati Reds v Chicago Cubs – BT Sport 2 1730, Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees – BT Sport 1 2330.

Tomorrow (Friday, May 27)

CRICKET: Indian Premier League, game TBD – Sky Sports Cricket 1450; Vitality T20 Blast, Lancashire v Yorkshire – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket 1815.

RUGBY UNION: Super Rugby, Crusaders v Reds – Sky Sports Action 0830, Fijian Drua v Chiefs- Sky Sports Action 0355 (Sat).

TENNIS: French Open – Eurosport 1 0930, Eurosport 2 1000.

CYCLING: Giro d’Italia – Eurosport 2 1200.

GOLF: PGA Tour, Charles Schwab Challenge- Sky Sports Golf 2100, Sky Sports Main Event 2200; DP World Tour, Dutch Open – Sky Sports Golf 1230; LPGA Matchplay – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf 0000 (Sat).

MOTOR RACING: Formula 1, Monaco Grand Prix practice – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports F1 1230 and 1545.

MOTOR CYCLING: MotoGP, Grand Prix of Italy – BT Sport 2 0800.

BASKETBALL: NBA play-offs, Boston Celtics v Miami Heat – Sky Sports Arena 0130, Sky Sports Main Event 0300 (Sat).

BASEBALL: MLB, New York Mets v Philadelphia Phillies – BT Sport 2 0000 (Sat).

PA SPORT QUIZ

1. Which team won last year’s Vitality Blast?

2. Who is top of the current WTA rankings?

3. Which international team did Sarina Wiegman manage before becoming England manager?

4. George Skivington signed a new long-term deal as head coach of which Premiership Rugby side this week?

5. At which stadium will the 2022 Challenge Cup final between Huddersfield Giants and Wigan Warriors take place?

6. Who did the Gujarat Titans beat to reach the IPL final?

7. In which US city would you find the following sporting franchises: Penguins, Steelers and Pirates?

8. Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Tottenham’s Son Heung-min finished joint top scorers in this season’s Premier League, but how many goals did they each score?

9. How many major titles has Justin Thomas won?

10. In which Italian city is the Giro d’Italia scheduled to finish?

Answers: 1. Kent Spitfires; 2. Iga Swiatek; 3. The Netherlands; 4. Gloucester; 5. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium; 6. Rajasthan Royals; 7. Pittsburgh; 8. 23; 9. Two; 10. Verona.

The Independent

Northern Ireland hoping Stuart Dallas can visit squad, says Ian Baraclough

Ian Baraclough hopes Stuart Dallas can boost Northern Ireland’s Nations League campaign by visiting this week’s senior camp.Leeds utility player Dallas, 31, broke his leg against Manchester City last month and is not expected to return to training until the end of the year.But boss Baraclough says the presence of the 62-times capped Dallas would be welcome ahead of Wednesday’s Nations League opener at home to Greece, the first of four games in the space of 10 days.“I know Stuart’s been to the last couple of Leeds games, I saw him on the pitch celebrating when they stayed up to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Demi Stokes determined to inspire next generation with England success at Euros

England defender Demi Stokes understands her side hold a “great responsibility” to inspire the next generation during this summer’s Women’s Euro 2022.The Lionesses are among the favourites to lift the European Championship, which is being held on home soil, and winning the tournament could have a profound effect on the women’s game.Stokes, who has been named in Sarina Wiegman’s provisional squad, knows what is at stake if the team do well.“It is important now, with the Euros coming up, what a way to inspire girls, and if they are watching the Euros they have got something to aim for,” she...
SPORTS
The Independent

Gareth Southgate: Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho can still make England’s World Cup squad

Gareth Southgate says Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho still have time to work their way into England’s World Cup plans despite the Manchester United duo’s continued absence from the squad.The pair were conspicuous by their absence from March’s internationals and overlooked again as the Three Lions boss name his squad for June’s four Nations League matches.Rashford has not played for England since missing his penalty in last summer’s European Championship defeat to Italy, having withdrawn from November’s squad to focus on regaining fitness after shoulder surgery.But a lack of form has seen him overlooked since then, just as it has in...
SPORTS
The Independent

Kieffer Moore targets perfect hat-trick ahead of Wales’ World Cup decider

Wales striker Kieffer Moore wants World Cup qualification to provide the perfect hat-trick after he celebrated reaching the Premier League by getting engaged to girlfriend Charlotte Russell.Bournemouth striker Moore fired the Cherries into the top flight with the promotion-sealing winner against Nottingham Forest earlier this month.The 29-year-old then jetted off for a short break to Dubai, where he proposed to Charlotte and captured the moment in pictures posted on his Instagram account. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kieffer...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Late Challenge Cup triumph not sinking in for victorious Wigan coach Matt Peet

Wigan head coach Matt Peet admitted his side’s Challenge Cup triumph “hasn’t sunk in” after winger Liam Marshall’s late try helped clinch a 16-14 win against Huddersfield.The victory secured a record-extending 20th Challenge Cup crown for Wigan and a major trophy in Peet’s first season at the helm.The Giants had looked on course to end their 69-year wait for a win in the competition when they led 14-12 until the 76th minute, only for Marshall to touch down and snatch glory for Wigan.🔥 WINNERS 🔥#WWRL #ChallengeCup pic.twitter.com/W39ABnPros— Wigan Warriors 🍒⚪️ (@WiganWarriorsRL) May 28, 2022“I know it’s good, I know it’s...
RUGBY
The Independent

Brendon McCullum’s England Test revamp could include top T20 talent

New England coach Brendon McCullum has reopened the door to Test cricket for Indian Premier League star Jos Buttler and is also eager to see if the likes of Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid want to be part of his red-ball revamp.Buttler was dropped after a disappointing Ashes series, with Ben Foakes and Jonny Bairstow on duty for next week’s first Test against New Zealand, but has been in electric form with Rajasthan Royals at the IPL.He has powered the franchise into Sunday’s final on the back of four centuries in 16 games and averages 58.85 at a...
SPORTS
The Independent

Frenchman hopes ‘stars are aligned’ as he bids to break bungee jumps record

A Frenchman says that the “stars are aligned” for his bid to break the world record for the number of bungees jumps within 24 hours.Francois-Marie Dibon, 44, was afraid of heights as a youngster and struggled to dive from the side of the swimming pool.But now he has travelled to Scotland to attempt to break the record currently held by New Zealander Mike Heard, 35, after he completed 430 jumps in one day from Auckland Harbour Bridge in 2017.Mr Dibon is to make his attempt at the Garry Bridge near Killiecrankie in Perthshire, operated by Highland Fling Bungee.To break the...
SPORTS
The Independent

Champions League final delayed as fans struggle to enter Stade de France

Liverpool have called for a thorough investigation into the chaotic scenes outside the Stade de France which led to their Champions League final against Real Madrid being delayed.France’s national stadium stepped in to host the showpiece after St Petersburg was stripped of the final in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.However, there were shambolic scenes outside the ground in the hours before the match which led to kick-off being delayed by over 30 minutes as fans struggled to gain access.Liverpool FC statement on #UCLfinal entry issues:— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 28, 2022Liverpool eventually lost 1-0 to the Spanish side,...
UEFA
The Independent

Thibaut Courtois hopes Champions League success will help silence critics

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was delighted to prove a point to his critics in England after keeping out Liverpool to help the Spanish giants win the Champions League final.The former Chelsea stopper produced one of the best performances of his life to keep Liverpool at bay in Paris as Real ran out 1-0 victors thanks to Vinicius Junior’s second-half strike.The Belgian said on BT Sport: “I said to my friends yesterday that when Real Madrid play finals they win it. I am on the good side of history.“Today I needed to win a final for my career, for all...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ronan O’Gara celebrates La Rochelle’s shock last-gasp Champions Cup triumph

Ronan O’Gara was delighted to lift the trophy as he became only the third person to win the Heineken Champions Cup as a player and head coach after his La Rochelle side beat Leinster 24-21 at Stade Velodrome, in Marseille.O’Gara joined Leinster counterpart Leo Cullen and Toulouse’s Ugo Mola as scrum-half Arthur Retiere squirmed his way over from a ruck on the Leinster line to score his side’s winner with a mere 17 seconds left on the clock.Four-time champions Leinster came into the game as firm favourites and looked set to join Toulouse on a record five wins after Johnny...
WORLD
The Independent

Liverpool denied seventh European crown as Real Madrid edge Champions League

Liverpool were denied a seventh European crown as Real Madrid became kings of the continent once again thanks to Vinicius Junior’s strike in a Champions League final marred by chaos outside the Stade de France.Paris stepped in as host after UEFA stripped St Petersburg of the showpiece following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but it did not provide a fitting host as European royalty went toe-to-toe in the biggest club match of the season.Kick-off had to be delayed by 36 minutes due to substantial security issues outside the Stade de France, where Liverpool would be edged out 1-0 in a tense,...
UEFA
The Independent

Watch Vinicius goal: Real Madrid winger scores opener against Liverpool in Champions League final

Vinicius Jr gave Real Madrid the lead against Liverpool in the second half of the Champions League final. Fede Valverde broke down the right wing in the 58th minute and drilled a brilliant low cross to the Brazilian who was lingering at the back post. Vinicius was able to side-foot the ball into the net first time with Alisson stranded at his near post. REAL MADRID LEAD! 🔥Vinícius Júnior steals in at the back post to tap home from close range ⚽️#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/owgAzrA75V— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 28, 2022Liverpool had dominated much of the game up until that...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thibaut Courtois: Put respect on my name after stunning Champions League final display

Real Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois called for people to put “respect on my name” after inspiring his side to a Champions League final victory over Liverpool.The Belgian shot-stopper produced a remarkable display to keep Liverpool at bay as the Spanish champions clinched a 1-0 win and with it their 14th European title.And Courtois, who spent five years at Chelsea, admitted after the victory that he was inspired by criticism from those in England.Speaking to BT Sport, he said: “Yesterday in the press conference I said that when Madrid plays finals they win. I was on the good side of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool draw a blank after season of chasing the impossible ends in crushing defeat

And so, on successive weekends, four became two, the potential quadruple reduced to a double of the domestic cups. Rather than completing the greatest season ever, Liverpool ended up emulating George Graham’s Arsenal; the 1993 vintage. Their parade will contain one trophy they had not won for 10 years, another they had not touched for 16 but not the two they prized the most and the two that defined the club.They may have been the best team in Europe this season but the official status rests with Real Madrid. As player and manager, Carlo Ancelotti now has six European Cups,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tear gas used on Liverpool fans ahead of Champions League final

Tear gas was reportedly used on Liverpool fans outside the Stade de France amid ugly scenes ahead of the Champions League final.BT Sport confirmed that tear gas had been used on supporters as the match between Liverpool and Real Madrid was delayed by more than half an hour.Large sections of empty seats could be seen in the Liverpool end in the lead-up to kick-off as they struggled to make their way into the ground due to the chaos outside.FOLLOW LIVE: Liverpool face Real Madrid in Champions League finalSome supporters were filmed climbing the gates to enter the stadium as police...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Crowd issues under spotlight as Liverpool lose out in Champions League final

The last time Liverpool and Real Madrid met in the Champions League final in 2018, the acrimony was on the pitch as Sergio Ramos’ robust challenge on Mohamed Salah prematurely ended his night through injury.But four years on, serious issues off it meant the anger was directed at UEFA and the French police as the organisation of European football’s showpiece event barely met the standard of being fit for purpose.Problems were expected on the turf, which was newly laid just two days before the final, but the real – and seriously worrying – concerns were away from the pitch.Organisational chaos...
UEFA
The Independent

Kye White finishes third at BMX Racing World Cup event in Glasgow

Kye White was happy to claim third place at the BMX Racing World Cup event in Glasgow.The Olympic silver medallist took a break from training after Tokyo and competed in ITV show Dancing on Ice earlier this year.White said of the result: “I’m happy with it."The crowd pump you up, they give you energy. Hopefully I'll do something good for them tomorrow." 🗣️ @kyewhyte reacts to his second #BMXWorldCup medal 🥉 pic.twitter.com/YcwZUyj9CL— British Cycling (@BritishCycling) May 28, 2022“I’ve had a long rest after the Olympics, probably about two months of training and we’re into this race so the podium is good.“I did want to win in front of a home crowd but we’ve still got tomorrow.”Olympic champion Bethany Shriever was in strong form through the rounds but was unable to make up for a poor start in the final and finished eighth. Read More Russia’s invasion now making ‘palpable progress’, UK says - liveWhat Rishi Sunak announced to tackle the cost of living crisis
SPORTS
The Independent

Real Madrid conquer Europe amid Paris chaos – key talking points from Champions League final

Liverpool’s bid for a trophy treble ended in a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League final at the Stade de France in Paris.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the game’s main talking points.Crowd chaos forces kick-off delayThe build-up to kick-off was overshadowed by a 36-minute delay amid chaotic scenes outside the stadium involving thousands of Liverpool supporters, who had bottlenecked and were forced to wait for hours at ticket checkpoints. While Real Madrid’s end was full long before the scheduled 8pm kick-off, thousands of seats in the Liverpool end were still...
UEFA
The Independent

Champions League final marred by delays, clashes between fans and police

Violent clashes affecting Liverpool fans in Paris have been dubbed the “worst” seen at a European football match, a UK police force has said.The Reds lost to Real Madrid at the Stade de France, just north of the city, on Saturday evening.However, shambolic scenes outside the ground saw supporters with tickets made to wait in huge queues until after the match began.Fans affected by the situation said police officers used pepper-spray “unprovoked” while they were waiting to get in.Uefa said the delay was caused by the late arrival of Liverpool fans, but the club said that was “totally inaccurate”.A Merseyside...
UEFA
The Independent

Port Vale seal promotion to League One with play-off final win against Mansfield

Goals by Kian Harratt, James Wilson and Mal Benning helped Port Vale defeat Mansfield 3-0 in the League Two play-off final to ensure an emotional Darrell Clarke ended a difficult season on a high.Clarke spent six weeks on compassionate leave following the loss of a close family member in February but his phased return helped Vale into the play-offs and they are now back in the third tier for the first time since 2017.First-half headers by Harratt and Wilson put the Stoke club in control before former Stags ace Benning added the cherry on the cake with five minutes left...
SOCCER
