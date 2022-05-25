ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Liverpool and Real Madrid compare ahead of Champions League final

By Phil Leake
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Liverpool take on Real Madrid in Saturday’s Champions League final with both sides looking to add to their impressive history in the tournament.

Here we look at how the teams compare ahead of the clash at the Stade de France in Paris.

Dominant duo

Liverpool and Real Madrid have been crowned champions of Europe on a staggering 19 occasions between them.

Real are the tournament’s specialists, winning 13 titles, while Liverpool are six-time winners.

Real also hold the superior record in the Champions League era with seven wins to Liverpool’s two, reaching eight finals compared to the Reds’ five and 15 semi-finals to six.

Carlo Ancelotti’s squad is far more experienced in the competition than Jurgen Klopp’s, with five players boasting more than 100 appearances ( Karim Benzema , Toni Kroos , Luka Modric , David Alaba , and Marcelo). Thiago leads the way for Liverpool on 74 matches.

The Champions League brings out the best in both teams, even when they are not on top domestically.

As was the case in 2019, Liverpool could become European champions on Saturday despite losing out on the Premier League to Manchester City.

Since 1992, when the European Cup was renamed the Champions League, the Reds have reached five finals including this weekend’s showpiece, the most among English clubs. Manchester United are next with four and, over the same period, have 13 Premier League titles to Liverpool’s one.

Real Madrid, who were crowned Spanish champions last month, are in their eighth final since 1992, almost twice as many as their domestic rivals Barcelona (five) despite Barca winning 14 league titles to Real’s 10. This is only their second final to come in the same season as a LaLiga triumph, after 2016-17.

Paris previous

Both teams have won the competition in Paris before.

Real won the first-ever European Cup final at the nearby Parc des Princes in 1956, while Liverpool defeated Real 1-0 at the same stadium to win the tournament in 1981. Full-back Alan Kennedy scored the only goal on that day, as the Reds secured a third European Cup under Bob Paisley.

Real lifted a second title in the French capital in 2000, when Los Blancos beat Valencia 3-0 in a final played at this year’s venue, the Stade de France. Ex-Liverpool winger Steve McManaman was on the scoresheet.

Leggy Liverpool?

Liverpool go into this year’s final having played every match they possibly could have this season, a total of 63 to Real’s 56 including the game on Saturday.

The quadruple dream ended when City came out on top by a solitary point over 38 Premier League games, though Klopp’s cup double winners edged their FA Cup semi-final meeting with Pep Guardiola’s men last month to ensure they would play all six matches in that competition – the same as in the Carabao Cup for a domestic total of 50.

Another dozen have come in Europe, where they won six from six in a group featuring Atletico Madrid, Porto and AC Milan before two-leg victories over Inter Milan, Benfica and Villarreal.

Real lost in the Copa del Rey quarter-final, have no second domestic cup and had a more relaxed title run-in, though they did play two games in the Spanish Super Cup. They have also played four periods of extra time, compared to Liverpool’s two in cup finals against Chelsea.

All in all, Liverpool have played an extra 570 minutes of football over the season, 5,640 minutes excluding stoppage time to Real’s 5,070.

Klopp has rotated his squad in recent weeks to cope with the high workload, with 11 first-team regulars having played the equivalent of a full league season over the course of the campaign (3,420 minutes). Only six Real players have reached the same threshold.

Several of the Reds’ key men have also faced extensive international commitments.

Mohamed Salah , for example, has seen his prolific scoring form decline since his involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations – where four straight extra-time periods for Egypt left him averaging 107 minutes for his seven appearances in the tournament and racking up 5,276 minutes for club and country with the final game of the season remaining.

Fellow Cup of Nations finalist Sadio Mane is close behind on 5,089 while Colombia winger Luis Diaz has played over 4,800 minutes – including 180 against the Reds prior to his January move from Porto.

Real’s star striker Karim Benzema, by contrast, has played 4,306 minutes – significantly less than Liverpool’s front three and almost 1,000 minutes fewer than Salah.

The Frenchman has averaged more than a goal every 90 minutes and another in the final would be his 50th of the season – while two would see him match Cristiano Ronaldo’s record of 17 in a Champions League campaign.

The Independent

Thibaut Courtois hopes Champions League success will help silence critics

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was delighted to prove a point to his critics in England after keeping out Liverpool to help the Spanish giants win the Champions League final.The former Chelsea stopper produced one of the best performances of his life to keep Liverpool at bay in Paris as Real ran out 1-0 victors thanks to Vinicius Junior’s second-half strike.The Belgian said on BT Sport: “I said to my friends yesterday that when Real Madrid play finals they win it. I am on the good side of history.“Today I needed to win a final for my career, for all...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Port Vale seal promotion to League One with play-off final win against Mansfield

Goals by Kian Harratt, James Wilson and Mal Benning helped Port Vale defeat Mansfield 3-0 in the League Two play-off final to ensure an emotional Darrell Clarke ended a difficult season on a high.Clarke spent six weeks on compassionate leave following the loss of a close family member in February but his phased return helped Vale into the play-offs and they are now back in the third tier for the first time since 2017.First-half headers by Harratt and Wilson put the Stoke club in control before former Stags ace Benning added the cherry on the cake with five minutes left...
SOCCER
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp pledges Liverpool will bounce back next season

Jurgen Klopp vowed to bounce back and “go again” next season after Liverpool lost the Champions League final to Real Madrid at the end of a mammoth campaign.The Reds won the Carabao Cup and FA Cup with penalty shoot-out victories against Chelsea, then took the Premier League title race to the final day before Manchester City pipped them by a point.Liverpool had hoped to end the season with the club’s seventh European Cup but Real Madrid were crowned continental champions for a record 14th time in Paris.Vinicius Junior’s second-half goal secured Carlo Ancelotti’s side a 1-0 victory at the Stade...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool draw a blank after season of chasing the impossible ends in crushing defeat

And so, on successive weekends, four became two, the potential quadruple reduced to a double of the domestic cups. Rather than completing the greatest season ever, Liverpool ended up emulating George Graham’s Arsenal; the 1993 vintage. Their parade will contain one trophy they had not won for 10 years, another they had not touched for 16 but not the two they prized the most and the two that defined the club.They may have been the best team in Europe this season but the official status rests with Real Madrid. As player and manager, Carlo Ancelotti now has six European Cups,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Champions League final start delayed over Paris crowd issues

Kickoff in the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid was delayed by at least 30 minutes on Saturday after security struggled to cope with the the vast crowd and supporters climbing over fences.There were sporadic instances of soccer fans, apparently without tickets, breaking through security and attempting to get into the stadium. The Associated Press saw two fans — one was wearing Liverpool attire — wrestled to the ground by stewards and bundled out of the gates.Another fan evaded stewards and was seen sprinting through the concourse and into the bottom level of the stadium.Supporter Colm Lacey...
UEFA
The Independent

Demi Stokes determined to inspire next generation with England success at Euros

England defender Demi Stokes understands her side hold a “great responsibility” to inspire the next generation during this summer’s Women’s Euro 2022.The Lionesses are among the favourites to lift the European Championship, which is being held on home soil, and winning the tournament could have a profound effect on the women’s game.Stokes, who has been named in Sarina Wiegman’s provisional squad, knows what is at stake if the team do well.“It is important now, with the Euros coming up, what a way to inspire girls, and if they are watching the Euros they have got something to aim for,” she...
SPORTS
The Independent

Gareth Southgate: Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho can still make England’s World Cup squad

Gareth Southgate says Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho still have time to work their way into England’s World Cup plans despite the Manchester United duo’s continued absence from the squad.The pair were conspicuous by their absence from March’s internationals and overlooked again as the Three Lions boss name his squad for June’s four Nations League matches.Rashford has not played for England since missing his penalty in last summer’s European Championship defeat to Italy, having withdrawn from November’s squad to focus on regaining fitness after shoulder surgery.But a lack of form has seen him overlooked since then, just as it has in...
SPORTS
The Independent

Northern Ireland hoping Stuart Dallas can visit squad, says Ian Baraclough

Ian Baraclough hopes Stuart Dallas can boost Northern Ireland’s Nations League campaign by visiting this week’s senior camp.Leeds utility player Dallas, 31, broke his leg against Manchester City last month and is not expected to return to training until the end of the year.But boss Baraclough says the presence of the 62-times capped Dallas would be welcome ahead of Wednesday’s Nations League opener at home to Greece, the first of four games in the space of 10 days.“I know Stuart’s been to the last couple of Leeds games, I saw him on the pitch celebrating when they stayed up to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
