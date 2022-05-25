ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Video re-emerges of Ted Cruz grinning as he fries bacon on same gun model used by Texas school shooter

By Andrew Naughtie
 3 days ago

As Ted Cruz faces criticism for his response to the mass shooting that left 19 children and 2 adults dead in Uvalde, Texas , a video has re-emerged showing the Republican senator frying and eating bacon on the same type of gun apparently used by the shooter.

In the 2015 clip, which was released while he was running for president, Mr Cruz smirkingly introduces a method for cooking breakfast: wrapping strips of bacon around the muzzle of an AR-15 assault-style rifle and “cooking” it with the heat of gunfire.

“Mmmm,” he says, eating the results, “machine-gun bacon.”

It has been reported that two AR-15 guns were recovered from the scene of the massacre, and that the 18-year-old shooter, Salvador Ramos, purchased firearms just days before he attacked the school.

Mr Cruz, who has long cultivated an image as a culture warrior when it comes to issues like gun control , has already been widely condemned for a tweet he sent out after the Uvalde massacre, saying he and his wife were “fervently lifting up in prayer the children and families in the horrific shooting”.

Critics pointed out that Mr Cruz has received hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations from pro-gun groups, and that he has obstructed stronger gun safety laws – this while also authoring and federal legislation to strengthen hot air balloon regulations after an accident in his state killed 16 people.

Later, in spoken remarks, he described the massacre as “truly horrific”, remarking that “there is nothing more evil than violent criminals who target children, and especially young children”.

However, Mr Cruz also remarked that it was always important to avoid anything that might be construed as limiting the rights of gun owners.

“Inevitably when there’s a murderer of this kind,” he told CNN , “you see politicians try to politicise it, you see Democrats and a lot of folks in the media whose immediate solution is to try to restrict the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens.”

And like various other Republicans, he also argued that one way to avoid mass casualties in school shootings would be to deploy armed law enforcement on school campuses.

Comments / 1155

nunaya
3d ago

if the gop believes mental health is to blame for gun violence, why don't they support legislation for the mental health and social programs that would help identify those in our midst that should not have guns.

Reply(194)
366
Darla Wynne
3d ago

yes there is a mental health issue in our country, this here is proof of it..Cruz is right on top of the list who needs help.

Reply(25)
385
Mrs.Tee
3d ago

its not just guns....Its the type of guns!!!! anyone with Good sense nows there's no reason for you to be able to own a gun that can do what these type guns can do and in a very short time!!! they are designed for Military....War..

Reply(95)
166
The Independent

Senator who has received $1m from NRA runs into a locked door trying to avoid Texas shooting questions

A United States senator who has taken more than $1m in donations from the National Rifle Association ran into a locked door as he tried to dodge gun control questions.Senator Ron Johnson, a Republican from Wisconsin, has received $1,269,486 from the gun rights group, according to the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence.Mr Johnson was asked about gun control by a CNN reporter the day after 19 students and two teachers were killed in a massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.The elected official stayed silent and tried tunsuccessfully to get into an office on Capitol Hill as...
UVALDE, TX
Vibe

John Legend Calls Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s Suggested Solutions To Uvalde School Shooting “Idiocy”

Click here to read the full article. The mass shooting at a Texas elementary school this past Tuesday (May 24) left many heartbroken and outraged including John Legend who aimed his rage toward Sen. Ted Cruz and called out his “idiocy” in response to the unfathomable tragedy. In a series of tweets, the Get Lifted crooner wrote, “Dear God. The idiocy. No gun reform. Just door reform from Ted Cruz,” captioned above a video of a press conference held by Cruz on Wednesday (May 25) in which Cruz suggested that the senseless crime could have been prevented if the back door to Robb...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Family of girl, 10, killed in Uvalde school shooting refuse to appear with Gov Abbott

The mother and father of a Uvalde school shooting victim have refused to speak with Texas Governor Greg Abbott over his support for guns. Kimberly and Felix Rubio refused to meet Mr Abbott on Wednesday after their 10-year-old daughter Lexi was among the 19 children killed by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos at Robb Elementary School.“My first thought was, ‘My Lexi doesn’t even like him,’” Ms Rubio told The New York Times. “She was really little, but we talked about this stuff at home.”Remarks made by Mr Abbott on Wednesday, in which he suggested the Uvalde shooter’s mental health was to blame...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Congressman Dan Crenshaw says Marjorie Taylor Greene is ‘going after that Russia Today slot’ in row over Ukraine vote

Representatives Dan Crenshaw and Marjorie Taylor Greene feuded on Twitter after the two Republican members of Congress took different votes on an aid package to Ukraine.On Tuesday, the House passed a $40bn aid package to Ukraine. Every Democrat present voted for the legislation, while 57 Republicans voted against the package, including Ms Greene. Other Republicans who voted against the legislation included Representatives Paul Gosar of Arizona, Matt Gaetz of Florida, Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina and Lauren Boebert of Colorado. But the feud began when Mr Crenshaw, a Texas Republican who lost an eye while serving in Afghanistan, tweeted...
FOREIGN POLICY
Rolling Stone

MAGA Lawmaker Now Under Investigation for Claiming Buffalo Shooting Was False Flag

Click here to read the full article. The Arizona state Senate on Monday launched an ethics investigation into Wendy Rogers after the racist, far-right state lawmaker falsely suggested the mass shooting in Buffalo last Saturday was carried out by a government agent. “Fed boy summer has started in Buffalo,” Rogers wrote on Telegram after a white supremacist killed 10 people and wounded three at a supermarket in a Black neighborhood. The Arizona Senate, which is controlled by Republicans, voted 24 to 3 to launch an investigation into the comment. Rogers herself and two of her GOP colleagues, Warren Petersen and Kelly Townsend,...
BUFFALO, NY
MSNBC

Secret plot busted: New Clarence Thomas scandal over wife’s efforts to override AZ votes for Biden

Republican activist Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, pushed Republican lawmakers in Arizona to cancel their own state’s votes for Joe Biden, arguing officials should override votes for Biden and replace them with a “clean slate of Electors,” according to emails obtained by the Washington Post. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the bombshell news, explaining that “even before the violence of the insurrection, this was planned as a coup through voter fraud.”May 20, 2022.
ARIZONA STATE
Decider.com

Stephen Colbert Stops Mid-Monologue While Discussing “Unspeakable” Texas School Shooting

Andy Serkis Resurrects Gollum To Take Jab At Putin On 'The Late Show'. Stephen Colbert became emotional on Tuesday’s (May 24) episode of The Late Show as he began his monologue with the tragic news of the Texas elementary school shooting. Colbert told his audience he learned about the shooting — which left 19 children and two adults dead — before arriving at work that evening.
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Biden pretends to storm out of meeting when Australian PM mentions NRA

US president Joe Biden mocked walking out of a meeting with Australia’s prime minister Anthony Albanese after the latter recalled a trip to the US in his younger days and a visit with the National Rifle Association (NRA) more than three decades ago.Mr Biden pretended to storm out just hours before a teen gunman murdered 19 children and two teachers in an elementary school in Texas’ Uvalde town, in one of the worst mass shootings witnessed by the US in years.During his discussion with the US president on the sidelines of the Quad summit on Tuesday, Mr Albanese narrated...
POLITICS
