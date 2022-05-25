Hogwarts Legacy introduces PS5-exclusive features in new gameplay trailer

Hogwarts Legacy is an upcoming sandbox game set in the wizarding world of Harry Potter . Developed by Avalanche Software and published by Warner Bros. Interactive the game will take students into the ever-changing halls of Hogwarts like we’ve never seen them before.

Taking place before the Fantastic Beasts films, players will attend Hogwarts in the 19th century as a customisable student in one of the four main houses: Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw and Hufflepuff.

While we eagerly await news of Hogwarts Legacy’s release date , a new post on the Playstation blog has revealed some new upcoming features that will be exclusive to the PS5.

In a new video, players are shown some of the game’s newest features, such as dualsense controller support, 3D audio and haptic feedback.

To find out more about what we saw in the new gameplay trailer, keep reading the rest of the article below.

‘Hogwarts Legacy’ PS5 trailer

In a new trailer posted on the Playstation blog, we got a much better look at some of the upcoming gameplay elements.

The trailer opens stating that the world can be explored in “stunning 4K” providing that you have access to a 4K display for your Playstation 5.

Should you already have the elusive console and one of its PS5 dualsense controller’s then there’s even more good news. They dynamic light bar is also customisable and will match your chosen house’s colours – red for Gryffindor, blue for Ravenclaw, and so on.

If that’s not enough, the haptic feedback of the dualsense can also be used to “feel the sensation of flight” and the “force of magic” whenver players cast spells with the adaptive triggers. Plus, the game will also make use of the PS5’s spatial 3D audio which can be utilised using the pulse 3D wireless headset (£89.99, Currys.co.uk ) which featured in our round-up of the best PS5 accessories .

While there’s still no news on the game’s release date and we await further details surrounding Hogwarts Legacy’s map , these new features will be a welcome newflash – especially for those who are looking to pick up the game on their Playstation 5 later this year.

