ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Hogwarts Legacy introduces PS5-exclusive features in new gameplay trailer

By Jasper Pickering
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wKJ9L_0fpi16P000

Hogwarts Legacy is an upcoming sandbox game set in the wizarding world of Harry Potter . Developed by Avalanche Software and published by Warner Bros. Interactive the game will take students into the ever-changing halls of Hogwarts like we’ve never seen them before.

Taking place before the Fantastic Beasts films, players will attend Hogwarts in the 19th century as a customisable student in one of the four main houses: Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw and Hufflepuff.

While we eagerly await news of Hogwarts Legacy’s release date , a new post on the Playstation blog has revealed some new upcoming features that will be exclusive to the PS5.

In a new video, players are shown some of the game’s newest features, such as dualsense controller support, 3D audio and haptic feedback.

To find out more about what we saw in the new gameplay trailer, keep reading the rest of the article below.

‘Hogwarts Legacy’ PS5 trailer

In a new trailer posted on the Playstation blog, we got a much better look at some of the upcoming gameplay elements.

The trailer opens stating that the world can be explored in “stunning 4K” providing that you have access to a 4K display for your Playstation 5.

Should you already have the elusive console and one of its PS5 dualsense controller’s then there’s even more good news. They dynamic light bar is also customisable and will match your chosen house’s colours – red for Gryffindor, blue for Ravenclaw, and so on.

If that’s not enough, the haptic feedback of the dualsense can also be used to “feel the sensation of flight” and the “force of magic” whenver players cast spells with the adaptive triggers. Plus, the game will also make use of the PS5’s spatial 3D audio which can be utilised using the pulse 3D wireless headset (£89.99, Currys.co.uk ) which featured in our round-up of the best PS5 accessories .

While there’s still no news on the game’s release date and we await further details surrounding Hogwarts Legacy’s map , these new features will be a welcome newflash – especially for those who are looking to pick up the game on their Playstation 5 later this year.

Voucher codes

If you’re looking for discounts on technology or videogames then try one of these codes:

Looking for another movie tie-in? These are the best deals on Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Fan reveals cruel video of Stranger Things star’s friends laughing at her for asking for photo

A woman on TikTok says Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard’s friends mocked her when she asked the actor for a photo at an IHOP.The TikToker, who said her name was Lexi in the video, filmed herself approaching Wolfhard as he was dining with friends at the American pancake house chain. Wolfhard is known for his role as Mike Wheeler in the sci-fi Netflix series.In the clip, Lexi asks the actor to take a photo with him, but his friends at the table are seen “mocking” her in response.“Hi, I don’t want to be awkward but could I get a photo...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Hundreds of cosplayers and comic-book fans gather at London’s ComicCon

From anime lovers to gamers and cosplays, a crowd has gathered for the annual convention that comes to London this weekend.Fans gathered at the ExCel centre in London for the 2022 London ComicCon wear a wide variety of costumes from pop culture seen on shows.The ComicCon entered the second day on Saturday, with a significant rise in visitors.The event hosts panels around the biggest pop culture themes and organises meet and greet with various guests from TV shows and anime creators.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More How to get tickets for John Legend’s one-off show at the Royal Albert HallRay Liotta’s fiancée Jacy Nittolo pays heartwarming tribute to ‘real love’
TV SHOWS
The Independent

George RR Martin: ‘I don’t understand how people can come to hate so much something that they once loved’

George RR Martin has spent a lifetime telling stories, so it’s strange to see him lost for words. We’re in the back room of Beastly Books, surrounded by the colourful volumes of his work that line the shelves of the charming little shop he opened three years ago in his adopted home of Santa Fe, New Mexico. Sunk in a high-backed brown leather chair in front of a wall-sized mural of John Singer Sargent’s Edwardian-era oil painting Nonchaloir (Repose), the author has been playing raconteur for the last hour. Eyes twinkling behind silver-framed glasses, he’s been telling the fantastical tale of the son of a longshoreman from New Jersey who grew up reading...
SANTA FE, NM
The Independent

The Independent

669K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy