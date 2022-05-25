ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Tesla reveals new battery design that could last 100 years

By Anthony Cuthbertson
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17KMq8_0fpi14dY00

Researchers at Tesla have unveiled a design for a new electric vehicle battery that could last up to 100 years before needing to be replaced.

The Tesla Advanced Battery Research division, which formed in 2016, partnered with Dalhousie University in Canada to come up with a nickel-based battery that offers far greater longevity compared to batteries currently used in electric vehicles.

Tesla currently manufactures and uses a type of lithium-ion battery called lithium iron phosphate (LFP), which offers high energy density that allows a longer ranger between charges.

The nickel-based alternative described by the researchers is theoretically able to overcome the energy density and durability limitations of this type of battery, while offering a vastly improved life cycle.

A paper detailing the research, titled ‘Li[Ni 0.5 Mn 0.3 Co 0.2 ]O 2 as a Superior Alternative to LiFePO 4 for Long-Lived Low Voltage Li-Ion Cells’, was published in the Journal of the Electrochemical Society .

The mission to build an ultra-long lasting battery could ultimately reduce manufacturing costs and significantly reduce the footprint of the electric vehicle industry.

Batteries in current Tesla models are estimated to last for around 200,000 miles, or 20+ years, before charge capacity begins to drop by more than 20 per cent.

By building a battery that can outlast the life of the car itself, it could be reused in new models, maybe even several-times over.

“Excellent lifetime at high temperature is demonstrated with electrolytes that contain lithium bis(flurosulonyl)mide (LiFSl) salt, well beyond those provided by conventional LiPF6 electrolytes,” the paper states.

“NMC cells, particularly those balanced and charged to 3.8V, show better coulombic efficiency, less capacity fade and higher energy density compared to LFP cells and are projected to yield lifetimes approaching a century at 25C.”

Tesla CEO Elon Musk had been expected to announce a “million-mile battery” at the company’s Battery Day event in September 2020, though instead a plan was unveiled to switch from cobalt to nickel over the next decade.

While this improves sustainability and reduces questions over the ethical sourcing of cobalt, it also offered an insight into the direction of battery development that Tesla researchers are now taking.

Comments / 46

Jerry Pittman
3d ago

What happened to the new technology developed in Europe a few years ago that was described as a self charging battery that never needed charged and never wore out ???? Probably sitting on a shelf bought of by the gas and oil companies !!!! THIS SHOULDN'T BE ALLOWED TO HAPPEN !!!!

Reply(3)
9
BYTE
2d ago

Some years ago a man invented a car that ran on water. All his plans and the prototype were seized by the government and HE was poisoned at a restaurant. There is little doubt that zero point energy technology exists, but government will never allow it to the public.

Reply(1)
2
Paul Berger
2d ago

It will never be built because after it's made you'll never need another one.It could be transferred to your next vehicle.The American economy especially the automotive industry thrives under built in obsolescence.

Reply
2
Related
The Verge

Ford did what Tesla won’t

Last fall, Ford began parading around a fully electric 1978 F-100 pickup truck that could accelerate 0–60 mph in around three seconds. The company brought it to YouTubers, automotive trade shows, Jay Leno, and even us. And we all agreed: we want this truck in our own garages. But...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Tesla and Musk Have Bad News For Their Customers

This is the word that some Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report customers will have to learn to integrate into their daily lives because they will need patience to get their Tesla cars, which have become the ultimate. The manufacturer of electric vehicles is affected by the wall of...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Fox News

These 5 used cars' trade-in values are skyrocketing

The stock market has been having a rough patch lately, but many Americans may have appreciating assets they're not aware of. Not in their bank or brokerage account, but in the driveway. A new survey from Cars.com found that the trade-in values for used cars and trucks from 2018-2021 remain...
BUYING CARS
WXYZ

Hybrid and electric car owners furious about new taxes

Gas prices are on the rise, so you may be thinking an electric car or hybrid may be the answer. But what many drivers don't know is that in many states you may have to pay an extra tax on that earth-friendly car. A growing number of owners of these...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lithium Ion Battery#Design#Dalhousie University#Excell
CNET

Tesla Wants to Use Powerwall Battery Systems in Texas to Avoid Blackouts

Telsa is looking to recruit owners of its Powerwall batteries to provide electricity to the grid in Texas. The company is hoping to demonstrate to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas that a group of batteries operating together, called a virtual power plant, can provide electricity and stability to a grid that's been criticized for its unreliability in recent years.
TEXAS STATE
torquenews.com

How Much Does Your Electric Bill Go Up With a Tesla Model Y?

How much your Tesla's electric bill will cost you per month depends on your location. Electricity pricing trends can impact how much your Tesla Model 3 or Model Y will add to your electric bill - and those prices can vary from by electricity company. According to Teslanomics on average,...
GAS PRICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
CarBuzz.com

EV Tires Worse For The Environment Than Tailpipe Emissions

There's still some hesitation, but it seems that Americans are slowly warming up to the idea of owning an electric vehicle. A glance at the sales figures will show you that vehicles like the Tesla Model Y and the Ford Mustang Mach-E are enjoying great popularity with consumers. Aside from...
CARS
CNET

Set Your Thermostat to This Specific Temperature in the Summer to Save Money

Several US states broke long-standing temperature records last summer, and this year is likely to be just as hot. As temperatures rise (and you look for ways to beat the heat), our air conditioning may begin to work overtime, which often leaves our cool bills staggeringly high. In fact, the US Energy Information Administration says that AC accounts for 12% of all home energy costs -- or about $265 on average.
ELECTRONICS
MotorBiscuit

Why Can’t Electric Cars and Hybrids Jump-Start Their Own Batteries?

Usually, discussions about hybrid and electric cars’ batteries revolve around their large lithium-ion packs. However, like internal-combustion cars, hybrids and EVs rely on conventional 12-volt lead-acid batteries, too. And just like an ICE car’s batteries, they can go flat. If that happens, though, you’d think the hybrid or EV could just jump-start the 12-volt battery using their Li-ion pack. But there are several reasons why, for the most part, that’s not the case.
CARS
deseret.com

What does putting your phone on airplane mode actually do?

What is “airplane mode,” and how does pressing a button to use it on an iPhone affect a 160-foot long, 100,000-pound airplane?. Why it matters: All flight passengers are asked to switch their phones to airplane mode while traveling on an airplane. Airplane mode shuts off the phone’s transmissions, disabling the ability to connect to cellular networks.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

The Independent

669K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy