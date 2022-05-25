ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Elizabeth line ticket prices: How much are fares and can you use your Oyster card?

By Helen Coffey
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nwAfg_0fpi13kp00

The day finally arrived: to much fanfare, the first section of the new Elizabeth line , also known as Crossrail , was unveiled on 24 Ma y.

It may be 41 months late and £4bn over budget, but the purple-branded transport link’s inauguration was met by much excitement.

The line will eventually connect Reading, southwest of the capital, to Shenfield in the southeast from May 2023, as well as running to Heathrow airport terminals. For now, the section from Abbey Wood to Paddington station is up and running (minus Bond Street, not currently accessible from the line).

But how much does it cost to take a ride on London’s shiny new line? Here’s everything you need to know.

How much does an Elizabeth line ticket cost?

Fares match those of the London Underground, priced according to the Zones passengers travel between. The central section that’s currently open has stations spanning Zones 1-4.

Transport for London’s (TfL) fare caps will also apply for those using Oyster or contactless payment to travel; it means those travelling within Zones 1 and 2 will never pay more than £7.70 no matter how many journeys they take in a day (Zones 1-3 capped at £9.00; Zones 1-4 capped at £11.00).

Using contactless or Oyster payment, a journey within Zones 1 and 2 costs £2.50; those buying a paper ticket would pay £6.30 (or £14.40 for a day travel card, which covers unlimited journeys between the two Zones).

Those travelling the full length of the Elizabeth line - Abbey Wood to Paddington - will pay £4.30 for a single journey at peak times (Monday to Friday, from 6.30-9.30am) or £3.10 at all other times, including public holidays, when using Oyster or contactless payment. Paper tickets cost £6.30 anytime (or £14.40 for a day travel card out to Zone 4, enabling unlimited journeys).

How much will it cost to ride the entire line once it’s open?

The entire line once finished will run out to Zone 9 in the east (Brentwood) and beyond; to the west it will run to Zone 6 (West Drayton and Heathrow airport terminals) and beyond. Fares within the Zones will reflect usual TfL prices - a journey from Brentwood to West Drayton will cost £9.10 at peak times (Monday to Friday from 6.30-9.30am and from 4-7pm) and £6.30 off peak (all other times including public holidays).

Jounreys from Heathrow Airport to Paddington will have their own cost: £10.70 off-peak and £12.70 at peak times.

Special fares will apply to Shenfield plus the following stations past West Drayton:

  • Iver
  • Langley
  • Slough
  • Burnham
  • Taplow
  • Maidenhead
  • Twyford
  • Reading

To ride the entire line from Reading to Shenfield (which will require two changes at Paddington and Liverpool Street respectively until late 2022) will cost you £29.60 at peak times (Monday to Friday from 6.30-9.30am) and £17 at all other times, including public holidays, when using contactless card payment.

Can you use your Oyster or contactless card to pay?

Contactless card payment is fine to use across the entire line.

Pay As You Go Oyster cards and Travelcards are also accepted on some of the line, but they won’t be valid for stations west of West Drayton once that part of the Crossrail service is open.

Beyond West Drayton, travellers must use paper tickets or contactless payment, according to Transport for London.

When the Elizabeth line is fully open, those travelling to Reading, Heathrow or Shenfield will need to change at Paddington or Liverpool Street stations and tap out to continue their journey.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Bride and groom face cancelled wedding after Tui axes flight

A bride-to-be may have to cancel her wedding in Cyprus and another woman says she is £6,000 out of pocket for tickets to Sunday’s Grand Prix in Monaco after Tui and easyJet cancelled their flights.Scores of holidaymakers faced travel chaos after Tui axed a “small number” of flights and easyJet announced it will scrap more than 200 over the next 10 days.Lisa Trenchard said her daughter Seren Rounds, a primary school teacher, and her fiance, electrician Adam Howells, are on the verge of postponing their wedding after their flight to Cyprus was scrapped.Ms Rounds, 27, and Mr Howells, 29, of...
WORLD
The Independent

EasyJet to cancel more than 20 daily half-term flights from Gatwick

EasyJet is to cancel more than 200 flights over the next 10 days as transport disruption hampers the outset of the half-term break.The airline said the cancellations would affect around 24 flights per day from London’s Gatwick airport between 28 May and 6 June.“We are very sorry for the late notice of some of these cancellations and the inconvenience caused to customers on these flights,” a statement read.“However, we believe this is necessary to provide reliable services over this busy period.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Victim shares pride in helping to jail ‘dangerous’ modern slavery gang'The music is a part of us': ABBA speak ahead of Voyage opening night
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Trains, boats and planes: travellers face a summer of discontent

It’s been a while since I hitchhiked to a gig. But last Sunday evening, as the minutes ticked away before the Pet Shop Boys walked on stage at London’s O2, I found myself in the unforeseen position of thumbing south through leafy Hertfordshire. Hitching against the clock is never comfortable – especially in a desperate quest to reach a twice-postponed, much-anticipated performance.My day had begun on the beautifully corrugated east coast of the isle of Arran. On waking, I looked from the window of my attic room out across the Firth of Clyde to the Scottish mainland and the towering silhouette...
WORLD
The Independent

435 Welsh residents ‘shocked’ after winning a share of £3.7m

More than 400 Welsh residents have been left “shocked” and “elated” after winning a share of £3.7 million.The 435 winners, who live in Rhymney, South Wales, scooped a share of the prize money through the People’s Postcode Lottery.Nine neighbours from Pen-Y-Dre shared the largest portion of the prize after their postcode, NP22 5DL, was named as the full winning postcode.Edward Owen, 76, who played with two tickets, won £370,000 while the other eight, each with one ticket, walked away with £185,000.Mr Owen, a retired steel worker, said he was “elated” with his win said he will spend part of the...
LOTTERY
The Independent

The Independent

669K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy