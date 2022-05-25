Sue Gray halted probe into event with ‘food and alcohol’ in Downing Street flat

Boris Johnson joined five special advisers in a mid-lockdown event with “food and alcohol” in his Downing Street flat on the evening of the announcement of Dominic Cummings’ departure.

Sue Gray investigated the gathering in her partygate inquiry but abandoned the work having only collected “limited” information after the Metropolitan Police began their investigation.

The event was held during England’s second national lockdown, after the announcement of Mr Cumming’s exit as chief adviser on November 13 2020.

Ms Gray said a “meeting” was held in the Prime Minister’s residence from “some time after” 6pm to discuss “the handling of the departure” with five special advisers.

She found Mr Johnson joined the event where “food and alcohol were available” at around 8pm.

“The discussion carried on later into the evening with attendees leaving at various points,” the senior civil servant wrote.

But she said she had not long been investigating the evening when Scotland Yard began its criminal investigation.

She considered whether to resume her work after the investigation closed but “concluded it was not appropriate or proportionate to do so”.

Mr Johnson was not fined by police over that event.