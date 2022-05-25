Chelsea takeover: Government and Premier League approve Todd Boehly sale

The government has issued a licence permitting the sale of Chelsea to Todd Boehly .

Roman Abramovich put the club up for sale after being sanctioned following Russia 's invasion of Ukraine.

After weeks of discussion, the Boehly/Clearlake Capital consortium’s takeover was approved by the Premier League on Tuesday evening.

Government approval, the last obstacle to completion, came shortly after.

“Late last night the UK government reached a position where we could issue a licence that permits the sale of Chelsea,” a spokesperson said on Wednesday.

It's believed the deal is worth £4.25 billion.

