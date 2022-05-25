ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia man threatened to set Dr. Fauci on fire; Pleads guilty

By John Lynch
 3 days ago

A West Virginia man has pleaded guilty to making threats to Dr.  Anthony Fauci.

Thomas Patrick Connally, Jr., age 56, most recently of Snowshoe, West Virginia was sending emails threatening harm to Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Connally further admitted threatening Dr. Francis Collins, the former Director of the NIH, Dr. Rachel Levine, currently the Assistant Secretary for Health at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, as well as a Massachusetts public health official and a religious leader.

According to Connally’s plea agreement, from December 28, 2020 to July 25, 2021, Connally used an anonymous email account from a provider of secure, encrypted email services based in Switzerland, to send a series of emails to Dr. Anthony Fauci

The emails threatened to harm and/or kill Dr. Fauci and members of his family.  One of the emails threatened that Dr. Fauci and his family would be “dragged into the street, beaten to death, and set on fire.”

Connally sent Dr. Francis Collins, the then-Director of the NIH, a series of four emails threatening Dr. Collins and his family with physical assault and death if Dr. Collins did not stop speaking about the need for “mandatory” COVID-19 vaccinations.

Connally admitted that he sent the threats to Drs. Fauci and Collins with the intent to intimidate or interfere with the performance of their official duties and with the intent to retaliate against Dr. Fauci and Dr. Collins for performing their official duties, including discussing COVID-19 and its testing and prevention.

Connally also admitted sending emails threatening harm to three other individuals.  Specifically, on November 24, 2020, Connally sent a series of six threatening emails to Dr. Rachel Levine

Connally faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison for threats against a federal official.

Comments / 7

Red Pill Version
2d ago

perhaps Faucci should be tried for Crimes Against Humanity for all the people he has murdered. Then perhaps no one would be threatening him

Reply
5
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

