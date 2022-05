Yesterday at Ignacio’s Sky Ute Casino Resort in the distant southwestern reaches of the state, a much-anticipated debate between the Republican candidates for Colorado’s CD-3–incumbent GOP rhetorical arsonist Rep. Lauren Boebert challenged by the soft-spoken but clearly fed-up state Sen. Don Coram of Montrose–played out before about 300 lively spectators. Before we go any further, if you’ve never been to the Sky Ute Casino Resort it’s definitely worth a stop. If you’re in the area in the evening, the casino’s steakhouse is the best. No consideration was made for this endorsement.

1 DAY AGO