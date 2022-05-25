ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston weather: overnight storms bring wind damage, power outages

By Adam Krueger
cw39.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON (KIAH) — Window-rattling winds swept through much of Greater Houston early Wednesday morning. Several weather stations measured wind gusts over 40 mph, including gusts of 48 mph at the Sugar Land airport and Houston’s Hobby Airport. Galveston measured a gust...

