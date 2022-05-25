ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galva, IL

Rotary recognizes students for academic performance

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following students were recognized at the annual Rotary honor program:. Seniors receiving honors for achieving at least a 3.0 average for their entire high school career are Taylor Burke, Thomas Conner, Grace Duncan, Joshua Dunn, David Mock, Jacob Pierce,...

geneseorepublic.com

Looking Back Cambridge

Residents of the community gathered Monday May 28 for Memorial Day ceremonies at the Cambridge Community Hall and on the lawn of the Henry County Courthouse. The day began with music played by the Cambridge High School band under the direction of Chris Allen. They played two more selections throughout the program.
CAMBRIDGE, IL
geneseorepublic.com

Cambridge Memorial Day Program

CAMBRIDGE —Cambridge Rotary will hold Memorial Day services Monday, May 30, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. at the Cambridge Community Hall, located at 125 N East St, Cambridge, IL 61238. Below is the program schedule:. This is My Country - Cambridge School Band. Welcome - John Taylor (President, Cambridge Rotary...
CAMBRIDGE, IL
WCIA

School officials: Possible threat at middle school in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield School District 186 received a message about a possible threat to Jefferson Middle School on Friday. According to officials, just before 2 p.m., the district received a message from a community member who overheard anonymous sources talking about a possible threat to Jefferson Middle School at the end of the […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
qctoday.com

Watch now: Violent fight at Bettendorf High School prompts school board member to say he would cancel school until next week

A fight Thursday at Bettendorf High School compelled school district board member Michael Pyevich to say he thinks the district should cancel school on Friday to allow the administrators to regroup for the last days of the semester. Pyevich’s comments came during Thursday’s school board meeting and followed numerous comments...
BETTENDORF, IA
City
Galva, IL
Local
Illinois Society
Galva, IL
Education
Local
Illinois Education
geneseorepublic.com

Looking Back Geneseo

When the 2006-07 draws to a close in early June, 19 retiring Geneseo School District teachers will mark the end of their teaching careers. Combined, the retirees have taught a combined total of 499 years, in the Geneseo School District. Maple City Band — the Geneseo community band — will...
GENESEO, IL
#Galva High School
voiceofmuscatine.com

Humane Society seeks helping hands for upcoming kennel arrivals

The Muscatine Humane Society took to Facebook Friday morning, May 27, to announce that they are in need of six strong volunteers to help with the unloading of their long-awaited pet kennels and pallets of materials which will be arriving to the shelter on Tuesday, May 31st at 9 a.m.
MUSCATINE, IA
geneseorepublic.com

Dan D. Outdoors

Wow!! There is going to be quite a concert scheduled for Saturday, June 4, 2022, in the Bishop Hill Village Park. The Dancing Queen: An ABBA Salute concert will be held on that date. It is said to be “the” most accurate tribute to ABBA. The concert is free and open to the public. The event is sponsored by the Barbra Osher Pro Suecia Foundation, Community State Bank, Illinois Arts Council Agency, a state agency and the Bishop Hill Heritage Association (309) 927-3899. The consert starts at 1 p.m. On the June 4th morning is another Bishop Hill event for you history buffs. At 10 a.m. I will be presenting a one hour presentation on WW2. It will be held in the air conditioned Henry County Historical Museum, one block west of main street. Various artifacts will also be on display. The B-17 and P-51 won’t be on display as the Bishop Hill Airport is too small. In fact, it is so small no one really knows where it’s at?
GENESEO, IL
geneseorepublic.com

Henry County Summer Events calendar

06/04/22 GENESEO FAMERS MARKET 8am to 12pm every Saturday thru October GENESEO. 06/05/22 LEVITT AMP SUNDAY CONCERTS WILEY PARK GALVA. 06/08/22 DENNIS STROUGHMATT ET L'ESPIRIT CREOLE CONCERT CAMBRIDGE. 06/11/22 BRANTLEY FRANCIS FOUNDATION COMM PICNIC GENESEO. 06/11/22 SHOOT THE LOOP CAR CRUISE GENESEO. 06/12/22 LEVITT AMP SUNDAY CONCERTS WILEY PARK GALVA.
HENRY COUNTY, IL
geneseorepublic.com

"Here Lies Jeremy Troy" opens June 2 at Richmond Hill Players

Richmond Hill Players continue their 2022 season with the comedy Here Lies Jeremy Troy by Jack Sharkey. The show will be presented June 2-12 at the Barn Theater in Geneseo. Audio Description performance is Friday, June 3, and Assistive Listening Devices are now available (please request an ALD when making reservations.) Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays doors open at 6:30 pm with the show beginning at 7:30 pm. Sundays are 3 pm matinees with doors opening at 2 pm. Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling the Richmond Hill box office at 309-944-2244 or by visiting the website at rhplayers.com.
GENESEO, IL
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
wdbr.com

Get your lawn chairs ready

Starting next Thursday, and continuing for ten Thursdays in a row, the Levitt AMP concert series returns to the Y Block. There’s an effort to make the grassy block north of the Governor’s Mansion more of a year-round venue. “We’ve invited the Illinois Department of Ag to have their products expo during Christmastime,” said Kayla Graven (pictured), executive director of Downtown Springfield Inc. “We’re looking to expand on that event and partner with the First Lady to maybe have a light display.”
SPRINGFIELD, IL
tspr.org

Knox County will continue to pay salary of fallen deputy

The spouse of a Knox County Sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty will continue to receive his salary. Nicholas Weist, 34, of Viola, was killed April 29 near Alpha in rural Henry County. The deputy was setting spike strips in the road to stop a car chase...
KNOX COUNTY, MO
KWQC

Species of invasive plants to avoid in landscapes

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Patches of green can be found throughout the Quad Cities, but they’re not always full of native plants appropriate for our prairie ecosystem. Plants that should flourish are often pushed out by those that we’ve introduced that are considered invasive. Emily Swihart, University of Illinois...
GARDENING
geneseorepublic.com

Ridgewood Roundup

The Ridgewood Spartans Softball team claimed a sweet victory on Friday, May 20th. The Spartans shutout the ROWVA-Williamsfield Cougars 4-0 to hoist the IHSA Regional Plaque over their heads for the first time in program history. The Spartans advanced to the Class A Sectional Tournament in Williamsfield beginning on Tuesday, May 24th at 6:30.
WILLIAMSFIELD, IL
khqa.com

18-year-old student killed in stabbing after brawl at McDonald's

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WJLA) —18-year-old Alexandria City High School student Luis Mejia Hernandez was killed in a stabbing during a massive brawl outside a McDonald's near the school, Alexandria Police Department said. Just before 12:30 p.m., officers responded to the Bradlee Shopping Center for the reported fight, police said. When...
ALEXANDRIA, VA

