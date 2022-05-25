56 loft apartments coming to Atlantic City

Mayor Marty Small on Thursday announced a number of new projects in Atlantic City made possible through federal and state funding. “They’re exciting projects and we look forward to seeing them play through,” said Small. “Sometimes government doesn’t move as fast as we want it to. I like to snap the finger and make things happen — sometimes we do it, sometimes we don’t — but it’s not through lack of effort. We’re doing our best to alleviate people’s concerns.”

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO