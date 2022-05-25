56 loft apartments coming to Atlantic City

Sales at 99 Hudson in downtown Jersey City are off to a stellar start so far in 2022, according to a Wednesday announcement from developer, COA 99 Hudson LLC. The Marketing Directors, the exclusive leasing agent for the community, has achieved an impressive 16 consecutive weeks of recorded condominium sales. The rapid pace has yielded 40 total sales so far this year at the 79-story ultra-luxe condominium, a notable mark that signifies a full return of Jersey City’s for-sale market in the aftermath of the COVID pandemic.
