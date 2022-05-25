ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Jose Trevino comes up big for Yankees on late father's birthday: 'I'm preparing you to be a Yankee'

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21knVJ_0fphzbNm00

When Jose Trevino stepped to the plate at Yankee Stadium with the winning run on base in the bottom of the 10th inning, the situation felt like a familiar and comforting one as a first-year Yankee.

It had been the exact scenario his father had prepared him for when he was growing up in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Joe Trevino was always a big Yankee fan, and like any big baseball fan, mentally transported himself to the biggest stage in heroic situations, like in the Bronx at baseball’s cathedral. He passed that down to Jose, who stepped up to the plate on Monday with his father in his mind, and heart, on what would have been his birthday.

“He would always put me in these scenarios,” Trevino said after lining a walk-off single down the left field line to win it for the Yanks. “He’d always say ‘Ninth inning, down one, you need a base hit here to tie the game or win the game at Yankee Stadium.’”

It was almost a carbon copy of the scenario Joe would draw up for Jose when he was a kid and learning how to hit in the family's backyard. It was the same scenario Jose kept in his mind when he dunked in a walk-off single with the Rangers back in 2018, on Father’s Day, his first one as a father himself. He had become a dad just a week before.

Four years later, on his late father's birthday, Trevino felt his father with him once again, this time in the same venue they had dreamed up when Jose was learning the sport.

“Definitely a special moment. That’s why the tears were there,” Trevino said. “It would have been awesome for him to be here, but I know he was watching.

“He never forced me to play baseball. But when I wanted to, he was always there. It’s just crazy that he would put me in that scenario. He’d say ’I’m preparing you to be a Yankee.’”

Thanks to Joe’s help, Trevino was more than prepared on Tuesday night, and even while dealing with the emotion of his beloved father's birthday and the tragic mass shooting in Uvalde happening just 90 minutes from his hometown, Jose was able to come up big for the Yanks, with his father, and the people of Texas, on his mind.

“I woke up this morning and had a good cup of coffee in one of his favorite mugs,” Jose said. “It was definitely a fun one, but he influenced a lot of it, and he helped me a lot.”

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

The Yankees might not have to trade for a new outfielder after all

In the past few weeks, there have been discussions about the New York Yankees trading for an outfielder to help supplement the deficiencies produced by Joey Gallo and Aaron Hicks. Both have struggled considerably on offense this season, with Gallo hitting .165 and Hicks recording a .209 average. Gallo also...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Yankees Sign Matt Carpenter: MLB World Reacts

The New York Yankees have added a former All-Star infielder to their roster. On Thursday, the team signed Matt Carpenter. Carpenter was recently released from the Texas Rangers' Triple-A affiliate. In 21 games, he was hitting .275 with six homers and 19 RBIs. It has been a while since the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Bronx, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Yankee Stadium#Rangers#Yanks
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
450K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy